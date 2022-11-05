Prospective bettors can now tackle this weekend’s college and NFL action with our Caesars promo code ESNYXLFULL.

Some of the fall’s top football games are kickoff off this Saturday and Sunday. In college football, many fans will watch marquee matchups like No. 1 Tennessee at No. 2 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama facing No. 15 LSU. On Sunday, NFL Week 9 continues with great games like Colts-Patriots, Rams-Buccaneers, and Chiefs-Titans.

Caesars promo code delivers 3-in-1 bonus offer

Many online sportsbooks reward new customers with a neat bonus like first-bet insurance. However, Caesars Sportsbook has unleashed a “Full Caesar” promotion that unlocks three perks, one of which is industry-leading coverage for opening wagers.

First, click the links on this page to activate the promo code ESNYXLFULL. Following a brief registration, head to any college football or NFL game to place your opening wager. No matter what you choose, a loss forces Caesars to send you a free-bet refund worth up to $1,250.

So if you decide to go with a $500 bet on the Colts covering their 5.5-point spread (-110) against New England, Caesars will give you cash after a win or a free bet following a loss. That’s either close to $455 in cash profit or a sizable $500 free bet.

Win or lose, every new bettor will also receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. While 1,000 of each is an exceptional start, players can earn more credits through placing bets, staying at Caesars’ properties, etc. After enough credits, you can redeem them toward exclusive discounts and prize packages for hotels, dining, entertainment, and more.

How to unlock Caesars promo code

Since our links trigger the promo code, all players need for “Full Caesar” access is one click. As for everything else, we’ve laid out step-by-step instructions detailing how bettors can take advantage of this unique welcome offer before kickoff:

to activate our Caesars promo code . Select your location, then provide all of the necessary sign-up information.

Deposit at least $10 into your new sportsbook account.

Place up to $1,250 on college football, NFL, or another eligible betting market.

Earn a free bet worth your initial wager (max. $1,250) after a loss.

Receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

New customers in Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and others are qualified to use our Caesars promo code.

CFB parlay boost

Saturday’s college football schedules offers no shortage of betting options, so Caesars has unleashed a significant profit boost on CFB parlays.

New and existing bettors can try their hand at any four-leg college parlay. Following a quick opt-in under “Promotions,” your first eligible parlay will receive a 33% profit boost token. The boost ensures your potential payout is more than you’ll find betting the same parlay on another sportsbook.

