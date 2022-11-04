Bet on any NBA game this weekend with a DraftKings promo code offer to activate a 40-1 odds boost. New customers can claim this bonus by creating an account through our links.

If you win your first $5 bet with the DraftKings promo code offer, you will gain $200 in free bets. This is the top welcome bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

FOOTBALL BONUS! BET NOW

After signing up for an account, you will have access to more promotions and rewards. DraftKings is one of the best apps for live betting on the NBA.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code for 40-1 odds on any NBA game. If you win your first $5 wager, you will gain $200 in bonus money.

DraftKings Promo Code for 40-1 NBA Odds

On Friday night, there are two NBA games on ESPN, starting with the Bulls and Celtics. The Celtics are 4-3 after losing to the Cavaliers in their last matchup, which went into OT. They are favored over the Bulls, who are led by DeMar DeRozan. Chicago is 5-4 so far this season. Then, it will be the Bucks vs. Timberwolves. Milwaukee has yet to lose a game this season.

On Saturday night, the Trail Blazers and Suns will matchup in Phoenix. These are two of the top teams in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard is averaging 31 points, which is 7th best in the league this season. Devin Booker is not far behind.

How to Claim the Bet $5, Win $200 DraftKings Promo Code

All new customers can use this sign-up bonus. DraftKings will ask for basic info to prove your identity and age. It is a legal and safe sportsbook app to use. Follow our guide to claim the latest DraftKings promo code.

Click here to claim the 40-1 odds boost and register for an account. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android. Deposit $5 or more into your account with an available banking method, such as PayPal, online banking, or a credit/debit card. Place a $5 moneyline bet on any NBA game.

A winning $5 wager will result in a $200 bonus. The bonus will be (8) $25 free bets.

More Promotions on DraftKings this Weekend

There is also a same game parlay profit boost customers can apply to any NBA game. This will enhance your profit by as much as 100%. You can include a variety of props and game lines into your same game parlay. It’s almost time for college basketball, and DraftKings is offering a boost for betting on a team to make a run in March. You can add +100 to any team to make it to the Final Four.

Plus, there are many other bonuses to use this weekend for the NFL and college football. NFL Week 7 games are back on Sunday, including a matchup between the Bills and Jets. The Flash Betting feature on DraftKings is a great way to follow along with a game and make in-game wagers.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code for a 40-1 odds boost on any NBA game. You will get a $200 bonus by winning your first $5 moneyline wager.