By simply residing in Maryland, you currently have access to a unique pre-registration bonus opportunity via our DraftKings Maryland promo. DraftKings Sportsbook is promising this sports betting bonus right now. As such, MD residents can reserve their promotional offer before the state opens its doors to online sports betting later this month.

DraftKings Sportsbook MARYLAND PRE-LAUNCH! GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $200 + BONUS AT LAUNCH

MARYLAND BONUS! BET NOW

Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account through any link on this page to automatically activate this DraftKings Maryland promo. The links engage a promo code for you that unlocks $200 in site credit for when the state goes live.

Maryland projects to launch legalized online sports betting during November of 2022. Once the state goes live, bettors within state lines can bet on anything from World Cup soccer to NFL football to college bowl games. By pre-registering now to collect the app Maryland promo, you will set yourself up with a sizable bank of free money. It’s hard to imagine a better way to usher in Maryland’s big launch than getting to play on DraftKings Sportsbook’s dime.

Click here to lock in our DraftKings Maryland promo, guaranteeing $200 in bonus funds for use when the state launches.

Engage DraftKings Maryland Promo and Collect $200 in Site Credit

Maryland will begin allowing online sports betting later this month. As such, the biggest sportsbooks are scrambling to get to the front of the line with regards to new member sign-ups. DraftKings is certainly one of the biggest and best sportsbooks around. It’s no surprise then that sportsbook has created an elite pre-registration bonus promising a wealth of guaranteed money to new users. This page is structured to help you gain this DraftKings Maryland promo for yourself before the state does go live.

The links on this page will automatically plug in a required promo code that activates this impressive bonus. Those same links will lead you through a simple process to create a new DraftKings account. Once done, the new patron will simply access their new account when the state goes live and acquire their $200 bonus.

That $200 in site credit is valid for use on any sport that DraftKings carries using any wager type, as well. DraftKings provides access to nearly every sport imaginable with countless wagering options. It is just part of the elite user experience that DraftKings Sportsbook continually provides.

Simple Guide to Correctly Activate DraftKings Maryland Promo

DraftKings also made the sign-up and acquisition process for this pre-registration bonus impressively quick and easy. Anyone looking to take advantage of this rare opportunity should follow the steps below:

Firstly, click here or on any of this page’s links to engage our promo code and activate our bonus.

or on any of this page’s links to engage our promo code and activate our bonus. Secondly, supply all required registration information to build out your new sportsbook account.

After that, simply wait for Maryland to launch online sports betting, log into your account, and you’re off. You will gain access to your $200 bonus straightaway.

Lastly, deploy your $200 in site credit in any way you see fit.

This bonus offer gets even better when you consider that it still allows you to collect an additional welcome offer. In other words, on top of your original $200, you could gain another offered bonus when Maryland officially launches.

Bet Your Bonus on Bowls, Brazil, Baskets, and Beyond

When you create your new Maryland account and collect the DraftKings Maryland promo, several doors open.You’ll have a bank of DraftKings’ money with which to bet and access to the entirety of the sportsbook’s amenities.

The sportsbook always has a wealth of promotions available to its users. Patrons will enjoy access to risk-free wagers, parlay insurances, profit boosts, deposit bonuses, and player missions.

Additionally, your DraftKings patronage allows you to wager on any sport that DraftKings carries. The industry leaders cover nearly every conceivable sport, making your options seem nearly limitless.

Maryland’s slated November launch means DraftKings’ new MD users will enjoy some amazing betting options immediately. The World Cup runs from November 20 through December 18, meaning you can wager on Brazil or any other competing country. Additionally, the college football bowl season takes over in December. The NBA and college basketball seasons will both be well into their schedules, joining the NHL regular season. Finally, niche bettors will enjoy the UFC, NASCAR, golf, and tennis options. There truly is something for everyone and certainly plenty of ways to use your free $200.

Click here to lock in our DraftKings Maryland promo, guaranteeing $200 in bonus funds for use when the state launches.