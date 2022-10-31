With the countdown to the launch of Caesars Sportsbook Ohio underway, customers can gain access to a unique sign-up offer. This gives you not one, but two different ways to benefit from signing up for an account. When you utilize this early sign-up offer, you will get a $100 free bet. Furthermore, you will be entered for the chance to win tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

The usefulness of this Caesars Sportsbook Ohio offer is two-fold. Each customer who uses this early sign-up opportunity will be given a free bet. This also puts you in the running to win tickets to see the Cavaliers play in person. The Cavs were busy in the offseason, having added one of the NBA’s elite scorers in Donovan Mitchell. With the ability to boost your account and potentially score game tickets, the elements of this offer are tremendous.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Early Sign-Up Offer

The early sign-up offer for Caesars Ohio starts with making your first deposit. Customers will be able to fund their account with an initial deposit of $20+ to secure a $100 free bet, which can be used for any sport when the app goes live in January. This includes the NFL, NBA, NHL as well as college football and college basketball.

After making your deposit, you will also gain entry to winning Cleveland Cavaliers tickets. Although not this does not guarantee you will win, this a great incentive at no additional cost.

When Caesars Ohio launches, you will have the added positive of being able to score a new customer promo as well. This means you technically have three ways to gain from using this early sign-up offer.

How to Access This Offer

Signing up and opening an account with Caesars Sportsbook Ohio can be done by following some simple steps. The process only takes a few minutes to complete. Here is how to gain access to this offer:

activate this Caesars Sportsbook Ohio offer with promo code ESNYXLTIX Next, provide some brief personal information to sign-up for an account.

Then, fund your account with a first deposit of $20 or more.

This will give you a $100 free bet and entry to win Cavs tickets.

Get Ready for Caesars Sportsbook Ohio

After using this Caesars Sportsbook Ohio early sign-up offer, you will a $100 free bet to enjoy once the site launches. This will be credited to your account automatically. When launch day arrives on January 1st, 2023, you will be able to login to your account and put it to use. The launch being on New Year’s Day coincides nicely with the sports calendar.

This gives you the chance to wager on the final games of the college football season, such as the playoff semifinals and championship game, as well as the tail end of the NFL regular season. Plus, the NBA and NHL seasons will be kicking into high gear.

