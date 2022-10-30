The buzz building ahead of the launch of DraftKings Sportsbook in the Old Line State brings with it a unique opportunity in the form of a DraftKings Maryland promo. The impact of this pre-registration bonus is huge for sports fans and bettors in Maryland. This promo takes the form of a $200 bonus that provides a ton of value for a limited time.

DraftKings Sportsbook MARYLAND PRE-LAUNCH! GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $200 + BONUS AT LAUNCH

MARYLAND BONUS! BET NOW

Customers in Maryland have the ability to score an incentivized pre-launch offer when they activate this DraftKings Maryland promo via the links on this page.

First and foremost, being a customer who signs up prior to the app’s launch pays out in a big way. By using this DraftKings Maryland promo, you have the ability to secure funds to use when the site officially launches. While this promo gets even better, customers need to note one thing above all else. The chance to score this incentive is attached to the pre-launch offer. Once DraftKings Maryland is live, the ability to score the $200 pre-launch incentive will no longer be available.

Click here to access the $200 pre-launch offer by initiating this DraftKings Maryland promo.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Comes with Huge Pre-Launch Offer

Getting ready for DraftKings to Maryland prior to launch is a no-brainer. Grasping this chance to register now gives you funds to use before dipping into your own pocket. Take advantage of this opportunity and the DraftKings promo will give you $200 worth of bets for free. While that makes this offer appealing in and of itself, that isn’t the only upside. You’ll also have access to a new user promo once the app goes live.

Being a customer who signs up during the pre-launch window makes even more sense thanks to the enticing price tag. The only thing you will need to invest now is a few minutes of time. Having the chance to get $200 in free bets for free is supplemented by when and how they can be used. Customers will be able to put this pre-launch incentive once bets can be placed. This means you can use them for different events and sports. With an ideal way to begin your account in the positive, there is only upside for customers when they utilize this pre-launch offer.

How to Activate the DraftKings Maryland Promo

Customers interested in getting this $200 incentive can complete the process in a matter of minutes. Starting the process by activating this DraftKings MD promo will give you the ability to access the pre-registration offer. Here is what you need to do:

Click here to get started by activating the DraftKings Maryland offer.

to get started by activating the DraftKings Maryland offer. This will bring you to the landing page to access to the pre-launch bonus.

Next, provide some basic information to register your account.

Then, sit back and prepare to start enjoying your $200 pre-launch incentive when the app goes live.

All that will remain for customers to do is log into their account on launch day. When DraftKings Maryland gets the official green light, this $200 incentive will be made available for use.

Countdown to DraftKings Sportsbook MD

After using the DraftKings Maryland promo, customers can take the next step towards getting prepped for action. This includes downloading the DraftKings app, which will provide you with the ability to stay current on all the latest odds, specials and promos. Once the site launches, you will also be able to make first deposit to supplement your $200 in free bets for being an early registrant.

Click here to get started with this DraftKings Maryland promo offer. Customers will then be able to pre-register an account and get $200 in free bets to use when the site officially launches.