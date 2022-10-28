The New York Giants are going for their fifth straight win and looking to start the year at 7-1. Imagine saying that a few weeks ago. But here they are.

It won’t be easy, though. The surprisingly-competitive Seattle Seahawks will be three-point favorites at home Sunday (via Sports Betting Dime). Will the Giants keep their streak going? Here are the ESNY staff picks:

Matt Musico, editor: The Giants are underdogs again, which is nothing new this season. The situation for Week 8 is a little different, though. New York is flying across the country to play in one of the NFL’s loudest environments. In an ideal world, you’d want to head into a bye week after a victory, but I just don’t see the defense doing enough to keep the Seahawks at bay. Seahawks 30, Giants 23.

Danny Small, staff writer. I’m not sure how anyone in their right mind can keep picking against the Giants. Brian Daboll’s formula for winning is pretty simple: keep the game close until the fourth quarter and find a way to pull out the victory late. The Seahawks have been another surprising team this year, but it’s hard to pick against the Giants right now. Giants 23, Seahawks 21.

Josh Benjamin, staff writer. The season is catching up with the Giants and in Seattle, it will be a reality check. New York struggled on the road in Jacksonville and now faces the infamous 12th Man crowd. Expect the Seahawks to take advantage of the Giants’ weak run defense and drop the G-Men to a whopping 6-2. Seahawks 28, Giants 20

Ryan Honey, staff writer. This matchup against the Seahawks won’t be easy for head coach Brian Daboll’s men. The Giants are playing in a tough environment at Lumen Field and won’t have two of their starting offensive linemen in left guard Ben Bredeson (knee) and right tackle Evan Neal (knee). But Daboll, along with the efforts of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, should find a way to score and take pressure off a Giants defense that must face talented rookie running back Kenneth Walker and surprisingly productive quarterback Geno Smith (1,712 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, three interceptions). Seattle’s defense is 29th in total defense (399.1 yards allowed per game) and tied for 28th in scoring (26.6 points allowed per game). Giants 20, Seahawks 13.

James Kratch, managing editor. I have given up trying to understand the Giants. Or predict what they are going to do. This feels like a tough game to win. But they keep winning. So who knows. Seahawks 26, Giants 21.

RECORDS TO DATE:

T1-Musico: 10-4 against the spread, 9-5 straight-up.

T1-Small: 10-4, 9-5

3-Benjamin: 8-6, 9-5

4-Honey: 8-6, 8-6

5-Kratch: 7-7, 6-8

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]