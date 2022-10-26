The latest FanDuel Maryland promo is rolling out the red carpet with a new pre-registration bonus. Sports betting isn’t live in Maryland quite yet, but new players can start locking up bonus cash in the meantime.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States:MARYLAND GET THE APP MARLYAND EARLY SIGN UP $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!

ANY GAME! GET BONUS

Anyone who pre-registers with this FanDuel Maryland promo will be eligible for a $100 bonus. With sports betting set to launch sometime in late 2022, time is running out on this pre-launch offer. New players will still be able to get another bonus on launch day after pre-registering.

Although we don’t have an official launch date yet, all signs are pointing to Maryland sports fans being able to place bets in 2022. That means sports betting will arrive in the midst of the NFL regular season, college football bowl season, and much more.

FanDuel Sportsbook is a household name in the sports betting world. They are one of the most popular sportsbooks in the country and we don’t expect that to be any different in Maryland.

Click here to pre-register with this FanDuel Maryland promo and lock in a $100 bonus.

FanDuel Maryland Promo Unlocks $100 Bonus

There are a few things of note when it comes to this FanDuel Maryland promo. First off, anyone who pre-registers ahead of the official sports betting launch will earn $100 in bonus cash. There are no strings attached to this bonus. All it takes is an early sign-up to lock in this offer.

It’s also worth highlighting the fact that new players will be eligible for another bonus on launch day. This pre-registration bonus is separate from the typical new-user promos that FanDuel Sportsbook delivers.

We don’t know exactly what will be on the table for new players on launch day, but we do know that they can get that bonus in addition to this pre-registration offer.

How to Pre-Register With This FanDuel Maryland Promo

Getting started with this FanDuel Maryland promo is a breeze. It only takes a few minutes to pre-register. Follow these easy steps to start signing up and locking in this $100 bonus:

Click on any of the links on this page. That will automatically redirect players to a pre-registration landing page.

Input basic identifying information to create an account. This could include name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, and other personal information.

New players will receive $100 in bonus cash that will be available as soon as sports betting goes live in Maryland.

Maryland Preparing to Launch Sports Betting

Again, we don’t know the exact date of Maryland’s sports betting launch, but we do know that it’s getting closer. With pre-registrations open and an expected launch day in 2022, time is running out for this $100 bonus.

In the meantime, new users can sign up early and download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. The easy-to-use app is available to anyone with an iOS or Android device via the App Store or Google Play Store. Even though sports fans can’t start placing bets yet, they can begin to familiarize themselves with the mobile app.

Click here to pre-register with this FanDuel Maryland promo and lock in a $100 bonus.