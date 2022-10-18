WATCH: Aaron Judge solo blast extends Yankees’ lead in ALDS Game 5

Aaron Judge HR! Yankees up 4-0 pic.twitter.com/GhrD2Dw6mN
— ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) October 18, 2022
Yankees star right fielder Aaron Judge extended his team’s lead with a solo shot to right field in the second inning. The Yankees lead the Cleveland Guardians 4-0 in Game 5 of the ALDS.
John Sterling’s call on WFAN:
It is a JUDGIAN blast! That beautiful inside-out swing, DRILLING it into the right center field seats! pic.twitter.com/CzcKr2XMFC
— John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) October 18, 2022
