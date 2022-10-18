Home NYC Teams New York Yankees

WATCH: Aaron Judge solo blast extends Yankees’ lead in ALDS Game 5

By
Josh Benjamin
-

Yankees star right fielder Aaron Judge extended his team’s lead with a solo shot to right field in the second inning. The Yankees lead the Cleveland Guardians 4-0 in Game 5 of the ALDS.

John Sterling’s call on WFAN:


Josh Benjamin
