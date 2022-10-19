Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton just broke Astros’ scoreboard with running catch

This is why Mom wouldn't let us play ball in the house pic.twitter.com/fJAWz6hAUF — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 20, 2022

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is playing the outfield for the first time since July. And after a rough start — he took a bad angle on a first-inning double by Houston’s Jeremy Pena — he is flashing the leather. And breaking things.

Stanton knocked out a panel on the Minute Maid Park manual scoreboard while robbing Yuli Gurriel of a fourth-inning double. The Astros and Yankees are tied at 1 in the fifth inning in Game 1 of the ALCS.

