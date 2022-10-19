Sep 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) reacts after hitting a two run single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees struck first in Game 1 of the ALCS against the rival Astros. In the second inning, center fielder Harrison Bader slugged a solo home run off of Houston ace Justin Verlander. It was Bader’s fourth home run of the postseason.

John Sterling’s call on WFAN:


Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

