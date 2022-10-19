Harrison Bader… offensive juggernaut.
The #Yankees strike first in Houston! #postseason #RepBX pic.twitter.com/QD8okstl3D
— ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) October 20, 2022
The Yankees struck first in Game 1 of the ALCS against the rival Astros. In the second inning, center fielder Harrison Bader slugged a solo home run off of Houston ace Justin Verlander. It was Bader’s fourth home run of the postseason.
John Sterling’s call on WFAN:
You know who he is: Darth Bader
And, by the way, in case you wondered: I'm Just Wild about HARRY! pic.twitter.com/mDRPPYAZo1
— John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) October 20, 2022
