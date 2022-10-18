The ALDS schedule between the Yankees and Guardians has been nothing short of a nightmare for MLB. Thanks to good ol’ Mother Nature, it got worse on Monday night for the Guardians, who had to spend an unexpected extra night in New York.

After a Game 1 win last Tuesday for the Yankees, both clubs were idle on Wednesday, which had beautiful weather. The weather wasn’t nearly as beautiful on Thursday, pushing Game 2 to Friday. This was going to force New York and Cleveland to play four games in a row if the series went the full five games.

Well, that’s exactly what happened after Gerrit Cole put together a gutsy performance in Game 4. However, the rain again came to the Bronx on Monday. There appeared to be lots of effort in trying to get the game in, but it didn’t happen. Now the ALDS will be wrapping up on Tuesday as the NLCS gets underway in San Diego. It’s the first time in baseball history that two different MLB postseason rounds have overlapped with one another.

That’s enough to make anyone go nuts. But once Game 5 was postponed, it took the Guardians a while to find a spot for everyone to sleep for the night:

The Guardians hotel was overbooked last night and no hotel in New York could (or would) accommodate the whole team, so they had to split up across the city. pic.twitter.com/Qu7oLx4RFo — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) October 18, 2022

Ah, yes — New York City hotels doing their part in trying to give the Yankees any possible edge in this win-or-go-home game. Don’t you love it when an entire city rallies behind a team during a potential title run? Or maybe this was really true? We’ll probably never know, but unless we want to become some conspiracy theorists, we can assume it was true.

I can only imagine how frustrating yesterday was for Cleveland, though. They went to the ballpark with all of their stuff, already not knowing if they’d fly home to Cleveland for the winter or to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS. Then they had to wait around for hours before the game was called, only to also have to deal with not having a hotel that could accommodate the entire club.

And instead of seeing Jameson Taillon start Game 5, the Yankees will now go with Nestor Cortes. That was their original pitching plan before Game 2 was postponed.

