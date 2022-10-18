Home NYC Teams New York Yankees

Yankees’ Nestor Cortes to start Game 5 vs. Guardians | ESNY back page

By
James Kratch
-

The Yankees’ season is now in Nestor Cortes’ hands.

The All-Star southpaw will start Game 5 of the ALDS against the Guardians on Tuesday (4:07 p.m., TBS). Cortes is able to get the nod after Monday’s rainout. He will get the start on three days rest.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]


James Kratch
James Kratch is the managing editor of ESNY. He previously worked as a Rutgers and Giants (and Mike Francesa) beat reporter for NJ Advance Media.

