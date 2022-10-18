Yankees’ Nestor Cortes to start Game 5 vs. Guardians | ESNY back page

The Yankees’ season is now in Nestor Cortes’ hands.

The All-Star southpaw will start Game 5 of the ALDS against the Guardians on Tuesday (4:07 p.m., TBS). Cortes is able to get the nod after Monday’s rainout. He will get the start on three days rest.

