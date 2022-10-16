The FanDuel NY promo code offer for NFL Week 6 action allows bettors in the NY sports betting market to lock in on games featuring the Giants, Jets, and Bills with a bet $5, win $150 special.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, TN, VA, WV, WY GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS NO MATTER WHAT

BET $5, GET $150 BET NOW

The first bet you make when you use the FanDuel NY promo code offer puts you up $150. When you use this offer, you will win $150 with a bet of $5.

All three New York teams are involved in some of Sunday’s best overall games.

The Bills and Chiefs meet for a clash between the top-two offenses in the AFC. This game puts Josh Allen, Stefan Diggs and the Bills offense up against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. Both teams have put up tons of points this season, with the Chief facing a Bills defense that is one of the best in the league. The last time these teams played was in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2021-2022 playoffs.

The Chiefs came away from that game with the win, with the Bills looking to turn the tables in this rematch. The Bills pass defense containing the Chiefs aerial attack is the in-game matchup to watch here. With the pieces in place for a wild game, the FanDuel promo code is the perfect entry point to bet this game.

Get the FanDuel NY promo code offer here to bet the Bills-Chiefs and win $150.

FanDuel offers new customers $150 bonus for NFL bet

The FanDuel promo code puts new customers in a great position. The offer that you will score by using this promo allows you to place a bet for Bills-Chiefs. For example, you can bet $5 on the Bills or Chiefs. ‘

Placing your first bet on this game can be on the Bills or Chiefs to win, score points or many others. Betting $5 will win you $150, guaranteed, which is what make this offer so strong. That is a massive bonus for placing your first bet. The search to find this caliber of a return on bet is not an easy one, which makes this an all things upside new customer offer. The first bet generates a nice starting bankroll, especially with the score being automatic for this offer.

How to get the bills-chiefs bet

The ability to bet bills-chiefs begins when you sign up for FanDuel. Using the FanDuel NY promo code offer can be accessed by launching the process below, which lets you get started with FanDuel. As long as you are a new customer, just follow the steps below to grab this offer:

Click here to launch the sign-up process and activate this FanDuel NY promo code.

to launch the sign-up process and activate this FanDuel NY promo code. Sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account and make your first deposit of $10.

Place you first bet of $5 on the Bills-Chiefs and win $150.

Remember, the ability to win $150 with a $5 bet applies to your first one.

NFL Week 6 Bets

Customers looking to make additional bets for NFL Week 6 can do that as well. FanDuel offers odds for all the games, with choices ranging from game to player bets. The selection of offerings to choose from also comes with different potential offers to score. With tons of other games in play, betting them with FanDuel comes with lots of ways to explore. For instance, you can get bets with bigger odds by checking out the featured bets tab for each NFL Week 6.

Click here to sign up with the FanDuel NY promo code and score an offer for NFL Week 6. You can bet $5 on the Bills-Chiefs or another game and win $150.