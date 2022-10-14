The MLB playoffs resume Friday with three postseason matchups, and whether you’re betting Guardians-Yankees, Braves-Phillies, or Dodgers-Padres, the latest DraftKings promo code unpacks the best way to do it.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

FOOTBALL BONUS! BET NOW

The DraftKings promo code for the MLB playoffs will provide a bet $5, win $200 bonus for any ALDS or NLDS matchup this weekend.

The way customers will get access to this offer is by using the links on this page. This will allow you to make your first bet with DraftKings on any of this weekend’s postseason games and do it with a +4000 return.

Click here to gain access to the DraftKings promo code offer for Dodgers-Padres.



DraftKings Promo Code: Insane MLB Playoffs Odds

Customers have a path to making a nice profit when they lay out their first wager on the Dodgers-Padres. When you place a moneyline bet on this game with DraftKings, you will have the chance to get the $200 MLB bonus.

This bonus represents a massive gain, especially considering your bet on this game isn’t large. For example, you can bet $5 on the Dodgers or Padres to win Friday night.

If your bet wins, you will receive this $200 bonus.

The combination of getting a lot from a little is something that is occurs often. Winning your bet will set you up nicely. This bonus gives you $200 worth of free bets at a great time, with plenty of MLB games and other sports over this weekend.

How to Get the DraftKings Promo Code

The first thing new customers will need to do is sign-up for DraftKings. Customers will then get automatic access to the $200 MLB bonus offer. Here is how to bet Dodgers-Padres:

Click here to start the sign-up process and activate this DraftKings promo code.

to start the sign-up process and activate this DraftKings promo code. Create your DraftKings account and make your first deposit of $5+.

Place your first bet of at least $5 on the Dodgers or Padres or any other Divisional Round Game.

Remember, you must make your first cash bet on the moneyline for this game. If your bet wins, you will receive $200 in free bets. Next, you can download the DraftKings app.

MLB Postseason Games

Customers can bet on the other MLB Playoff series as well. Today’s divisional series action features the game two of the ALDS series between the Yankees and Guardians.

The Phillies and Braves will also play, with their NLDS series level after two games.

DraftKings gives you a large selection of ways to wager on MLB games. Whether you want to bet these or make others for Dodgers-Padres, there are game and prop bets of a wide variety available across today’s game.

Click here to get the DraftKings promo code offer for Dodgers-Padres. Bet $5 on the Dodgers or Padres and get $200 in free bets if your bet wins.