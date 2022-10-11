The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees begin their American League Divisional Series tonight. Betting this game with DraftKings promo code NY special gives you tremendous upside. This allows new customers to make their first bet with 40-1 odds. With the opportunity to win big, this offer gives you a great reason to join DraftKings.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

FOOTBALL BONUS! BET NOW

New customers can bet the Guardians-Yankees with 40-1 odds when they use DraftKings promo code NY offer for new users.

This bonus gives you the ability to bet on Game One of the Guardians and Yankees ALDS series. The Guardians began their MLB playoff run by beating the Tampa Bay Rays during the Wild Card round.

The Yankees, meanwhile, will open their postseason having secured a bye as the number two seed in the AL. These teams will face each other for the seventh time overall this season, having played a pair of three-game series during the regular season. The Yanks won five of the six games, including all three when they played at home. The next chapter between these teams begins with an expected starting pitching matchup of Gerrit Cole and Cal Quantrill.

Click here to bet the Guardians-Yankees with 40-1 odds when you use DraftKings promo code NY.

DraftKings promo code NY gets MLB offer

With the best DraftKings promo code NY bonus for the MLB Playoffs, placing your first bet on any October matchup game gives you excellent odds.

Despite Cleveland’s two-game wild card win over the Rays, the Guardians come to New York as a fairly significant underdog in their matchup with the American League East champs. Conversely, the Yankees are a strong betting favorite. With this special, however, the current odds don’t matter because bettors will receive +4000 odds any either team to win.

The other nice part of this offer is that by winning you will also receive the payout of your original bet. In other words, this means that you have the ability to get paid in two different ways. If you like the sound of turning your first bet into a huge score, then this offer is too good to ignore.

Also of note, the app will bring different SGP and parlay boosts across the NLDS and ALDS series.

How to bet this game

New customers who want to bet this game can use this offer by signing up for DraftKings. This will let you get this offer for the Guardians-Yankees game. Here is what you need to do:

Click here to sign up for DraftKings with promo code NY.

to sign up for DraftKings with promo code NY. Create an account and make your first deposit of $5+.

Place your first bet of at least $5 on the Guardians-Yankees game.

If the team, you bet on wins, you will win $200 in free bets. You will receive these, and any of winnings from your original bet, after it settles.

Other Guardians-Yankees bets

New customers looking to make other bets for this game can do so in a wide variety of ways. You can bet on game lines, game props and player props.

DraftKings gives you options to bet on lines like the spread and total runs, as well as large selection of other game-specific bets. This includes player props, such as pitcher and hitter bets on things from strikeouts to hits and home runs.

Start your MLB postseason with DraftKings promo code NY bonus to bet on Game One of the Guardians-Yankees ALDS series right here.