The Mets are off to a horrid start in their first playoff appearance since 2016.

In Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Padres Friday night, fans were left stunned. Starting pitcher Max Scherzer allowed seven hits and seven earned runs (including four home runs) across 4.2 innings before being booed off the diamond. The Mets lost the game 7-1.

In the best-of-three series, the Amazins are one defeat away from seeing their 101 regular-season victories go to waste.

And WFAN Sports Radio host Joe Benigno, one of the more outspoken Mets fans in the Big Apple, isn’t holding back.

“Here’s this guy Scherzer, they pay him $43.3 million [per year]. He goes on the IL twice — let’s not forget that — and in the two biggest games that he pitches this year, he spits the bit. He you-know-whats the bed,” Benigno said on Saturday’s edition of WFAN’s “Joe and Evan” program with Evan Roberts. “And last night…it’s basically batting practice? The game was over in the first inning. And I don’t want to hear about his injuries, his oblique, his this, his that, he had a hangnail — I don’t want to freaking hear it. If you’re hurt, don’t pitch.”

“[The Mets] are sticking it up our rear ends again…this is what this franchise always does. And they are ready now to flush 101 wins right down the damn toilet.”

Prior to Friday night’s implosion, Scherzer ended his regular season by allowing nine hits and four earned runs in an Oct. 1 loss to the Braves.

For Saturday’s Game 2, the Mets will send out Jacob deGrom against a powerful San Diego lineup with the season on the line.

Deep breaths, everyone.

Yes, he’s still one of the best pitchers on the planet. But it’s no secret that deGrom has — as Benigno would say — spit the bit over his last handful of appearances.

deGrom allowed at least three earned runs in each of his last four regular-season starts. This included allowing five earned runs in a Sept. 24 loss to the lowly A’s.

Regardless, this will be Jake’s biggest start in years. And dare I say, maybe his final start as a Met…

