It’s that kind of night at Citi Field:

Max Scherzer, after giving up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings, gets booed off the Citi Field mound. #LGM pic.twitter.com/F2RgwyWLXq — Nick Hirshon (@nickhirshon) October 8, 2022

Scherzer’s final line Game 1 line is seven hits, seven runs, four strikeouts, and zero walks in 4 2/3 innings. Trevor May came in to finish the fifth.

Scherzer went 11-5 with 2.29 ERA this season, turning 38 in July. Justified or not, it’s wild to hear the boos after the year he just had, but this will go down as one of his worst postseason starts ever, if not the worst. You’d have to go all the way back to 2014 to find the last time he gave up more than five runs in a playoff start, which was a 12-3 Baltimore win over the Tigers. Feels like that was aeons ago.

Here’s another clip of the booing:

Manny Machado hits a homer… and Max Scherzer is booed off the mound by Mets fans after giving up 7 runs. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/w8kgM0RCkC — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 8, 2022

Scherzer over his last two starts:

16 hits, 11 runs, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts, 181 pitches thrown in less than 10 innings

Again, just crazy to witness that considering the year he had. We’re talking about a first ballot Hall of Famer here. Doesn’t mean the boos weren’t justified in a vacuum, but the optics of that sequence were something to behold.