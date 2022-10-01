Pre-register now to earn the FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo. Betting apps will be launching on January 1st, and FanDuel will likely be the most popular option for bettors in the Buckeye State.

The FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo will give you a $100 bonus. This bonus will be ready to use on the first day of sports betting. Plus, you will still get to use an additional sign-up offer when FanDuel launches.

FanDuel has quickly become Amercia’s top betting app. Customers in Ohio will find a plethora of betting options and bonuses for college and pro teams in the state.

This pre-registration bonus will only be available for a limited time.

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Promo Details for a $100 Bonus

When FanDuek launches, this offer will no longer be available. Here are the steps you can take to go ahead and pre-register for this exclusive promotion.

to pre-register for an account. The FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo will be applied once you follow our links and sign up. $100 will be added to your account.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android. When FanDuel is active, you will be able to bet from anywhere within the OH state lines.

FanDuel will also be offering a no sweat bet or some other type of welcome bonus when it launches on January 1st.

Betting on the NFL with the FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Promo

FanDuel is an official sponsor of the NFL, and it has tons of options for betting on football games. This includes live betting, same game parlays, and many player props. January 1st is on a Sunday, so you will be able to bet on Week 17 of the NFL season.

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will play the Washington Commanders at 1 pm ET. At that time, Deshaun Watson will be back for the Browns. And on Monday Night Football, it will be the Bills vs. Bengals. Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are two of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL. Cincinnati fans are hoping for another trip to the Super Bowl.

College Betting in Ohio

Thankfully, college betting will also be legal in Ohio. You will be able to bet on the Cincinnati Bearcats, Ohio State Buckeyes, and all of the other Divison 1 programs in the state. January 9th will be the first games of the College Football Playoff. The Ohio State Buckeyes have a real chance of making a run for the National Championship.

FanDuel will have special bonuses and contests for March Madness. The college basketball season will be in action when FanDuel goes live, and there are many great programs throughout the state of Ohio. Check out the promos page on a regular basis to find the latest bonuses.

