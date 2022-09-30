Sports bettors can jumpstart their weekend with Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL offer. New customers who use promo code ESNYXLFULL will get to place their first bet on Caesars and get up to $1,250 back if it loses. With the ability to use this bet for any sport, there is a lot to like about this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

1K REWARD + 1K TIER CREDITS BET NOW

New customers can get their first bet on Caesars NY when they use Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL.

This Caesars NY promo can be used for any sport, league or game. Football bettors can wager on any NFL or college football game. Week 4 of the NFL season provides 14 games on Sunday, including an early kick-off with the Vikings and Saints playing in London. There are tons of crunch time matchups for college football fans to consider, with four games tonight including a matchup between the unbeaten Washington Huskies and UCLA Bruins. On Saturday, there are five games which feature top-25 teams going head-to-head.

When you click here and use Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL, your first bet will also provide you with 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

Caesars NY Promo Code Supplies $1,250 First Bet

The offer this promo code unlocks gives you more than just one way to benefit from betting with Caesars New York. For example, you can bet up to $1,250 on any NFL or college football game. You can wager on things like which team will win, the spread, or total points. If your first bet loses, you will receive the amount you lost back in a free bet token. With a second chance attached to your first bet, this offer is ideal for new customers.

Plus, when you place your first bet, you will receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. These are yours win or lose, and represent two different ways to get more out of wagering with Caesars. The more your bet, the more credits you will accumulate. These can be used to get bonuses and perks.

How to Unlock This Caesars NY Promo Code

New customers without an existing Caesars NY account can use this promo code offer. If you already have the Caesars app, but have not signed up yet, you can still get this offer. Signing up and creating an account with this promo code will allow you to get this first bet offer. Here is what you need to do:

Click here to sign up for Caesars NY with promo code ESNYXLFULL.

to sign up for Caesars NY with promo code ESNYXLFULL. Create a Caesars account and make your first deposit of at least $10.

Place your first cash wager and get up to $1,250 back if you lose.

Remember, this offer applies to your first cash wager up to $1,250. If your first bet loses, you will receive a free bet token of the same amount when your bet settles.

Other Caesars Offers

New customers can access other promo offers in addition to getting their first bet on Caesars. You can get odds boosts on a handful of NFL and college football bets. These featured bets provide bigger, improved odds. There are over 50 bets with boosted odds available for upcoming football games.

For example, you can get +750 odds on a parlay of Michigan Wolverines, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Oklahoma Sooners to all win on Saturday. Michigan plays Iowa, Ole Miss plays Kentucky, Texas Tech plays Kansas State and Oklahoma has TCU.

Click here to get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars when you use promo code ESNYXLFULL. Plus, get access to a massive selection of bets with boosted odds including some college football game parlays.