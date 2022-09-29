If you are looking to bet the Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, the DraftKings TNF promo gives you a shot to make a big splash with your first bet. Placing a $5 or more moneyline bet on tonight’s game gives you the chance to win $200 in free bets if your bet wins. With other ways to bet this game as well, this offer is the ideal starting point.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

FOOTBALL BONUS! BET NOW

The DraftKings TNF promo provides new customers with the chance to win $200 when they bet $5+ on the moneyline of Dolphins at Bengals. Access this offer by using any of the links on this page.

The NFL Week 4 TNF clash features the 3-0 Dolphins against the 1-2 Bengals. The Dolphins enter this game as one of the two remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL, fresh off a 21-19 upset over the Buffalo Bills. This win marked the second week in a row the Dolphins provided an upset, having won 42-38 against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. The Bengals, meanwhile, were able to pick up their first win last week after back-to-back three-point losses to start their season. The Bengals, who opened their season by losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, had their highest-scoring game thus far in a 27-12 win against the New York Jets.

Click here to bet the Dolphins-Bengals moneyline for a chance to win $200 when you unlock the DraftKings TNF promo.

DraftKings TNF Promo Offers $200 Win Bonus

The starting point of the DraftKings TNF promo is making a moneyline bet on either the Dolphins or Bengals. When you place a bet on one of these teams you will have the chance to win $200. The moneyline is one of the most popular ways to bet on NFL games, as the team you pick simply needs to win the game for your bet to win.

With this offer, you can place a pre-game moneyline bet for the Dolphins or Bengals. The minimum bet you can place with this offer $5, but that does not mean you are not able to wager more. For example, you can bet $100 on the Dolphins or the Bengals. If your team wins, you will win $200 in free bets plus any additional winnings from your original bet.

How to Unlock the DraftKings TNF Promo

The TNF promo is available for new customers who do not have an existing DraftKings account. If you are physically located in an eligible state, including New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania to name a few, you can get this offer. Signing up for an account only takes a few minutes and some easy steps. Here is what you need to do:

Click here to access the DraftKings TNF promo.

to access the DraftKings TNF promo. Create a DraftKings account and make your first deposit of $5+.

Place a pre-game moneyline bet of $5 or more for the Dolphins at Bengals.

Remember, this promo applies to your first cash bet. If your bet wins, you will receive $200 in free bets plus any other winnings from your original bet when it settles.

TNF Early Win Promo

New customers can access other promo offers for TNF as well. One of these is an early win promo. This allows you to place a moneyline bet with cash and win your bet early if the team you bet on goes up by 7 or more points at any time during the game.

For example, if the team you bet on goes up 7-0 to start the game, your bet will win even if the other team comes back and wins the game. The easiest way to get this offer is through the DraftKings app, which will allow to opt in to access the early win promo for tonight’s game.

Click here to bet the moneyline for Dolphins-Bengals for a chance to win $200 when you use the DraftKings TNF promo. Plus, get access to other offers like the early win promo.