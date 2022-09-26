We’re not even one full day into NBA training camp getting underway and RJ Barrett is already making a bold prediction about what the Knicks will do this season.

Maybe he’s feeling a little more revved up than normal. The start of a new year is always exciting, especially when you get to officially throw on the jersey for the first time in a few months. It doesn’t hurt that Barrett, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson got together for their first official photo, either.

With all that emotion starting to flow, this is what Barrett had to say to the doubters and haters about the Knicks this year:

RJ Barrett says Knicks are going to “shock the world” this season. Says being an All-Star is a goal just like it was previous seasons — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) September 26, 2022

Hey, I give him some credit. If you can’t feel optimistic about your squad’s chances of having success before a season starts, then why are you even there in the first place? Regardless of what happened last year and how the offseason shook out, everyone is 0-0 again. Technically, every team has the same chance at hoisting a trophy after the final buzzer of the NBA Finals in June.

Mitchell Robinson also implored Marc Berman of the New York Post — who announced Monday he won’t be covering the team any longer — to come back and witness what’s about to go down at Madison Square Garden:

Mitchell Robinson: “@NYPost_Berman has to come back for the Last Dance.” — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) September 26, 2022

As I mentioned, there’s nothing wrong with a little enthusiasm and optimism about an upcoming season. But with one playoff appearance in the past nine years, a 37-45 record last season, and whiffing on a trade for Donovan Mitchell over the summer, they have to know these comments will come with a bit of criticism.

Sports Betting Dime currently pegs the Knicks with +160 odds to make the playoffs and -130 odds to miss the playoffs. So, regardless of what Barrett, Robinson, and the rest of New York’s roster thinks they’re capable of this year, they’ll have to actually go out and prove it.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.