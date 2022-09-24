With an exciting set of college football, MLB, and NFL Week 3 games ahead, new customers who use the DraftKings Sportsbook NY promo can unlock huge value throughout the weekend. This includes an awesome NFL that special that brings around a $200 first bet. This promo gives you the ability to bet $5 or more on the moneyline for your game of choice. With $200 in free bets plus the payout from original bet if you win, this is a top-notch offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

FOOTBALL BONUS! BET NOW

This DraftKings Sportsbook NY promo offer is available for new customers. Use the links supplied on this page to get access to this promo.

The strength in this DraftKings Sportsbook offer begins with the ability to place a moneyline bet on any game.

There are 14 games on Sunday. Nine games will kickoff at 1:00 PM. These games include an AFC East showdown between the 2-0 Buffalo Bills and 2-0 Miami Dolphins, as well as the 1-1 New York Jets against the 1-1 Cincinnati Bengals. The late afternoon window offers four more games, with the Jaguars and Chargers at 4:05 PM and three more at 4:25 PM, including the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The action wraps with the San Francisco 49ears and Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Click here to bet the moneyline on any NFL Week 3 game with the DraftKings Sportsbook NY promo.

DraftKings Sportsbook NY Promo For NFL Week 3

Placing a moneyline bet on any of these games comes with the chance to win a big payout. You can bet $5 or more with this promo offer. If your team wins, you will win $200 in free bets. Plus, depending on how much you bet, you will also receive the payout from your original bet. For example, a $5 bet on a team with +100 moneyline odds that wins would payout $10 in addition to $200 in free bets. Teams with + moneyline odds include the Dolphins, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Commanders, Jaguars, and Cardinals.

How to Use the DraftKings Sportsbook NY Promo

This promo is available for new DraftKings Sportsbook NY customers. If you do not have an existing account, you can access this promo offer. Here is what you need to do:

Click here to sign-up and get the DraftKings Sportsbook NY promo.

to sign-up and get the DraftKings Sportsbook NY promo. Create a sportsbook account and make your first deposit of at least $5.

Place a moneyline bet of $5 or more on any NFL Week 3 game.

If your moneyline bet wins, you will get $200 in free bets plus any additional winnings from your original bet. Free bets can be used for any sport within 7 days of receiving them.

Other Additional Offers

In addition to using this DraftKings Sportsbook NY promo, there are tons of other ways to get in on the NFL Week 3 action. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa are all tied for the NFL lead for most passing touchdowns so far this season with 7 each.

You can get +380 odds on the Gunslingers parlay of Mahomes 3+ pass touchdowns, Allen 2+ pass touchdowns and Tua 2+ pass touchdowns. If Mahomes has 3+ pass touchdowns against the Colts, and Allen and Tua each throw 2+ in the Bills at Dolphins game, this parlay will win.

Click here to get the DraftKings Sportsbook NY promo offer for NFL Week 3. New customers who use this promo will get $200 in free bets for winning moneyline bet of $5 or more.