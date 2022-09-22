New FanDuel customers can get in on their favorite sport with a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet by activating our FanDuel NY promo code. This offer gives you a big first bet to use on anything going on this week in the sports world. Bettors looking to target football can use this on NFL or college games, while baseball fans can find odds on all of this week’s game, including Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the single-season home run record.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, TN, VA, WV, WY GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

NO-SWEAT BET BET NOW

New customers can get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet when they apply our FanDuel NY promo code. Access this promo code offer via any of the links on this page.

There are a few reasons why this offer shines. Above all else, if your No Sweat First Bet loses, you will get an equal amount back in free bets. The other big draw is that it can be used on your sport of choice. There is a massive amount of football games over the next few days. This includes NFL Week 3 and Week 4 in college football. The MLB schedule is also packed with games, including a three-game series between the Yankees and Red Sox. This is a fitting time for a series between rivals with Judge having a chance to make history.

Click here to get the No Sweat First Bet offer provided by our FanDuel NY promo code.

FanDuel NY Promo Code Provides $1K First Bet

The way this offer works is great for new customers. Losing your first bet comes with a second chance. You can bet up to $1,000 with this offer. This represents the most you can get back if your bet settles as a loss.

For example, you can bet $1,000 on any NFL Week 3 game, such as Steelers-Browns on Thursday night. If your bet wins, you win. If your bet doesn’t win, you will get $1,000 back in site credit. Wherever your first bet ranges from $10 to the $1,000 max, a loss comes with an equal sum of free bets, which you can use on any other game, sport, or league.

How to Use Our FanDuel NY Promo Code

This offer is available for new FanDuel customers who sign up today and place their first bet. Signing up by following the steps below will give you access to this promo code offer.

Click here to access the FanDuel NY promo code offer.

to access the FanDuel NY promo code offer. Create a FanDuel account and make your first deposit.

Place your first cash bet and get up to $1,000 back if you do not win.

If your first cash bet loses, you will receive the amount lost in free bets. Free bets do not need to be used as a lump sum. They can also be used on other sports, games or events.

TNF No Sweat Same Game Parlay

There are other promo offers new customers can access in addition to the No Sweat First Bet. You can get a No Sweat Same Game Parlay bet for the Steelers at Browns.

This offer lets you place a parlay, which is a combination of multiple bets into a single wager, and get a refund in free bets if you lose. For example, you can parlay the Steelers’ or Browns’ moneyline, the over/under and a player to score a touchdown.

Click here to get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet when you use the FanDuel NY promo code.