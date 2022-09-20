SLAMCISCO LINDOR 💣 pic.twitter.com/uetuEqJNzk — New York Mets (@Mets) September 21, 2022

The Mets have stormed back.

Just one day after clinching a 2022 postseason berth — the ballclub’s first since 2016 — the Mets were down 4-0 to the Brewers entering the top of the sixth in Milwaukee Wednesday.

The bats proceeded to come alive. First, it was Pete Alonso who provided a spark for New York, smacking a three-run shot to centerfield with Mark Canha and Francisco Lindor on base.

Then, Lindor came through to give the Mets their first lead of the night, with a grand slam shot to left field off Brewers lefty reliever Taylor Rogers.

Up 7-4, the Mets just need strong bullpen play the rest of the way to win their sixth straight and take the three-game series against the Brewers. The Mets have one more against the Brewers Wednesday before heading out West for a three-game series against the A’s.

While a playoff spot has been clinched, the team is in the midst of the real regular-season battle: to win the National League East. Entering Tuesday night’s game, the Mets were just one game ahead of the second-place Braves with 13 games remaining (the Braves had 15 remaining).

The Mets have a fairly easy schedule to close out the regular season, with additional series against the Marlins and Nationals to go with the aforementioned stint against Oakland. But smack in the middle is a three-game series in Atlanta from Sept. 30 – Oct. 2. Those three matchups could decide the division. It would be the first NL East title for the Mets since 2015.

