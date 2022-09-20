Home NYC Teams New York Mets

Mets clinch postseason bid with win over Brewers | ESNY back page

By
James Kratch
-

The Mets are in.

The Amazins clinched their first postseason bid in six years on Monday night in Milwaukee, downing the Brewers, 7-2.

More on ESNY:
WFAN’s Joe Benigno loves Joe Flacco (just 7 days after destroying him)
Will Yankees’ Aaron Judge pass Roger Maris on … a streaming service?
Jets just saved their season (and more) | Week 2 NFL thoughts
Giants great Eli Manning ‘walks on’ at Penn State
Forget 62. Will Yankees’ Aaron Judge get to 500 career home runs?

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @JamesKratch.


James Kratch
James Kratch is the managing editor of ESNY. He previously worked as a Rutgers and Giants (and Mike Francesa) beat reporter for NJ Advance Media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR