New players can get ready for the start of NFL Week 3 with a first bet of up to $1,250 when they use our Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL. The first game on the schedule this week is the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Both teams take a 1-1 record into this Thursday night clash, with a chance to take the top spot in the AFC North. When you use this promo code offer, you will get your first bet for this game on Caesars, as well as 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

1K REWARD + 1K TIER CREDITS BET NOW

New customers who use our Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL will get access to the Full Caesar offer. Unlock the promo code by using the links provided on this page.

The Full Caesar offer begins with your first bet. Placing a $10+ wager on the Steelers at Browns will get you 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Plus, if your bet loses, you can receive up to $1,250 back. Reward Credits and Tier Credits are two different ways to benefit from the firs wager you make with Caesars. Redeeming Reward Credits will get you perks and bonuses, while Tier Credits measure your status as a player.

Click here and use Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL to bet the Steelers-Browns on Caesars.

Caesars NY Promo Code Offer for Steelers-Browns

The first bet you place when you take advantage of this promo code offer is on Caesars. Customers can bet up to $1,250 and get an exact match in a free bet if your wager loses. Your first bet, which can range from $10 to $1,250, will provide you with 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits win or lose. The full selection of betting markets for this game includes popular options, such as the spread, moneyline and totals.

A moneyline wager is the straightforward way to wager on this game. If the team you back wins, your bet will win. Betting the spread lets you take a team to win by or lose by a certain amount of points. As for totals, this gives you the ability take the over or under of how many points will be scored in the game.

How to Use the Caesars NY Promo Code

New customers can sign up and open a Caesars account to get this promo code offer. This will give you a first bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars, plus 1,000 in Tier Credits and Reward Credits. Here is how to use this offer:

Click here and enter Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL to sign up.

and enter Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL to sign up. Create a Caesars account and make your first deposit of at least $10.

Place your first cash wager of $10+ on Steelers at Browns.

If your bet loses, you will receive the amount you wagered in a free bet token. This can be used on any sport within 14 days of receiving the token.

Steelers-Browns Trends

The Browns have scored more than 25 points and allowed at least 20 points in each of their first two games. Last week, Nick Chubb rushed for 3 touchdowns and 87 yards while Amari Cooper had 101 receiving yards and a score.

The Steelers, meanwhile, have yet to give up more than 20 points through two games. Najee Harris has 25 carries for 72 yards through two games, while Dionte Johnson leads the team in both receptions and receiving yards, with 13 catches for 112 yards.

Click here to use Caesars NY promo code ESNYXLFULL and get a $1,250 bet on Caesars for the Steelers-Browns game on Thursday Night Football.