WATCH: Yankees’ Aaron Judge blasts 58th home run

Aaron Judge hits home run #58! Just 3 away from tying Roger Maris! pic.twitter.com/36WKqZLJfj — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 18, 2022

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his 58th home run of the season on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Judge is now three home runs away from tying Roger Maris for the American League and franchise record at 61 homers. And he is four away from breaking Maris’ record. The single-season home run record is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001 when he was with the San Francisco Giants.

Judge is the 10th man in baseball history to hit 58 or more home runs in a season (the feat has been accomplished 15 times in total). Only five men have hit 60 or more in a season (the feat has been accomplished eight times in total).

MLB single-season home run leaders:

• Barry Bonds, 2001: 73.

• Mark McGwire, 1998: 70.

• Sammy Sosa, 1998: 66.

• Mark McGwire, 1999: 65.

• Sammy Sosa, 2001: 64.

• Sammy Sosa, 1999: 63.

• Roger Maris, 1961: 61.

• Babe Ruth, 1927: 60.

• Babe Ruth, 1921: 59.

• Giancarlo Stanton, 2017: 59.

• Jimmie Foxx, 1932: 58.

• Hank Greenberg, 1938: 58.

• Mark McGwire, 1997: 58.

• Ryan Howard, 2006: 58.

• Aaron Judge, 2022: 58.

Judge has now hit more home runs in a season than any other Yankee in history aside from Maris and Babe Ruth. Mickey Mantle and Alex Rodriguez each hit 54 in pinstripes (Rodriguez did hit 57 with the Texas Rangers). Judge, Mantle, Maris and Ruth are the only men to have multiple seasons with 50-plus homers in franchise history.

“Man, it just gets more and more amazing what he’s doing. I mean, it really does,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said recently. “Doesn’t get pitched to much and [is] just ready when it is in there. It’s getting hard to put into words what he’s doing. … Just a special season he’s in the midst of.”

More on ESNY:

• Forget 62. Will Yankees’ Aaron Judge get to 500 career home runs?

• Aaron Judge free agency: MLB insider thinks Mets will pursue slugger

• Francisco Lindor hits trifecta for Mets shortstop history

• Yankees’ Aaron Judge will get ‘$300 million-plus’ in free agency, MLB insider says

• Dodgers’ Trea Turner won’t limit MLB free-agent options, but is ‘East Coast guy’

• WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti also thinks Mets are cursed by Timmy Trumpet

Follow ESNY on Twitter @elitesportsny.