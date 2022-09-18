barstool sportsbook promo code
The best Barstool Sportsbook promo code has delivered countless bettors nationwide a fully-insured first bet. While that’s still an option for the Sunday Night Football game between the Bears and Packers, NFL Week 2 has introduced the code FORESTFOOTBALL150, which can be activated for a special Monday Night Football bonus.

New customers can use the Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITEFOOTBALL150 for a “Bet $20, Get $150” quarterback completion promotion. First-time players can also opt for a $1,000 first bet with the promo code ELITE1000.

Place an initial $20+ wager on either Monday Night Football game and receive a $150 bonus if your game features at least one completion.

NFL Week 2 is another jam-packed offering. Even after Thursday’s riveting Chargers-Chiefs contest, 15 more games are scheduled between Sunday and Monday. Luckily, Barstool stepped up with two massive offers for prospective bettors ready to go big this football season.


Click —> here <— to trigger ELITEFOOTBALL150 and flip $20 into $150 after 1+ completions during Monday Night Football. Otherwise, use the link —> here <— to activate ELITE1000 for a first bet worth up to $1,000.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code for MNF

In previous seasons, Week 1 ended with two Monday Night Football games. However, Week 2 has the two matchups this year, with the Bills hosting the Titans and the Vikings visiting the Eagles.

With the code ELITEFOOTBALL150, new customers who register —> here <— will almost certainly receive a $150 bonus from a $20 wager. They just need one completed pass.

Should you choose this welcome offer, place an initial wager worth $20+ on either MNF contest. If your game has one completed pass, you win a $150 bonus. You can also score more cash if your wager ends up winning.

Considering how much passing we see in the modern NFL, it’s almost impossible to imagine a game where neither quarterback has one pass caught. So bet confidently and use your $150 bonus for the upcoming sports week and beyond.

Bet $1K on Barstool for Week 2

The “Bet $20, Get $150” promo is perfect for players that want a safe entry into sports betting. But there’s no denying the ceiling of a $1,000 first bet that’s fully insured.

You’ve probably heard of first bet insurance, but what does it mean? For new bettors that use the Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 —> here <—, their first wager returns a free bet of equal value after a loss.

A $300 bet on the Cardinals +190 over the Raiders can still return $570 in stone-cold cash. However, this new player bonus guarantees a $300 free bet if Arizona loses.

Free bets can be used on any available betting market. Considering how fast Barstool Sportsbook has grown, finding a new market for your do-over bet won’t be an issue.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code instructions

Now that you’re familiar with each offer, here’s what you need to do before kickoff:

  • Decide which welcome offer is right for you.
    • Click —> here <— to use ELITEFOOTBALL150 for the “Bet $20, Get $150” QB promo.
    • Click —> here <— to use ELITE1000 for the fully-insured $1,000 first bet.
  • Complete registration.
  • Make an initial cash deposit.
  • Place a corresponding first wager:
    • $20+ on either Titans-Bills or Vikings-Eagles.
    • Up to $1,000 on any betting market.

 

Tim van Straten
Tim van Straten is a commercial writer for XLMedia PLC. A graduate of Bradley University, Tim worked in the sports radio industry as a host, producer, and program director before transitioning to full-time writing in 2021. He currently resides in Illinois with his wife and dog and tries to spend as much time on the golf course as possible so he can bet in peace.

