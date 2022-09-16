Francisco Lindor leads Mets to much-needed win | ESNY back page

Boy, did the Mets need that.

Francisco Lindor delivered a two-run home run and Carlos Carrasco threw six solid innings as the Amazins beat the Pirates, 7-1, on Thursday night at Citi Field. The win got them out of their funk after a sweep at the hands of the Pirates and eked their NL East lead up to one game on the Braves in the standings (they remain tied in the loss column).

