With the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks closing out Week 1 of the NFL season, new customers can use the FanDuel NY promo code to grab an exciting offer for this game. Customers who use this offer will get $150 in free bets for placing a bet of at least $5 on this Monday night clash. With the $150 guaranteed, this offer is hard to top.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

1K REWARD + 1K TIER CREDITS BET NOW

The FanDuel NY promo code provides new customers with access to this bet $5, get $150 offer. Get this offer by using the links supplied on this page.

The Broncos visit the Seahawks with lots on the line. Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to face his former team. The Seahawks, meanwhile, turn to Geno Smith to start the season. Whichever way you lean in this game, the FanDuel NY promo code gives a strong point on entry.

Click here to bet $5 on the Broncos at Seahawks and get $150 in free bets when you use our FanDuel NY promo code.

FanDuel NY promo code supplies bet $5 get $150 offer

This promo code offer gives customers an easy way to get a big return on their first bet. Placing a bet of at least $5 on the Broncos at Seahawks game will give you $150 in free bets guaranteed. Ways to use this offer include game lines, props and more. You can bet the moneyline, points total or the spread, which is the margin a team will win or lose by. For example, you can place a bet $5 on the Broncos or Seahawks to win. If the team you backed wins the game, you will receive $150 plus any additional winnings. Even if they team you picked doesn’t win, you will still receive $150 in free bets. With this bet providing $150 no matter what, the upside is too good to ignore.

How to use the FanDuel NY promo code

New customers will unlock the bet $5, get $150 offer by using the FanDuel NY promo code during the sign-up process. Signing up only take a few minutes and a couple easy steps. Here is what you need to do:

Click here to sign-up with the FanDuel NY promo code.

to sign-up with the FanDuel NY promo code. Create an account and make your first deposit of at least $10.

Place your first cash bet of at least $5 on the Broncos at Seahawks.

By placing your first cash bet on this game, you will receive $150 in free bets. Free bets can used with flexibility. They can be used as a lump sum or split up to place multiple bets on your sport or sports of choice.

Other additional offers

After you’ve placed your first bet, there’s other offers to consider from this game. Game specials featured gives you a variety of different selected parlay bets to choose from. Russell Wilson to have 300+ passing yards and 3+ passing touchdowns is priced at +650. Geno Smith and Wilson to combine for 550+ passing yards and to combine for 5+ passing touchdowns has +1000 odds. There’s also both teams to score points in all 4 quarters at +1100. Download the FanDuel app to get these as well as other featured specials for tonight’s game.

Bet $5 on the Broncos and Seahawks to get $150 in free bets when you use the FanDuel NY promo code. Then, checkout a wide variety of game specials to further your action on the first MNF game of the year.