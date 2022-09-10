Bettors in the Empire State can get started with a Caesars NY promo code for a two-part welcome offer on Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

1K REWARD + 1K TIER CREDITS BET NOW

Signing up with ESNYXLFULL as the Caesars NY promo code will give you a first bet of up to $1,250, which will be insured. If it loses, you will get a free bet of the same amount for a second chance. In addition to the first bet, you will get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits added to your Caesars Rewards account.

The Tier Credits will help raise your status in Caesars Rewards. There are several levels to the program, and raising your status will unlock more perks. The Reward Credits can be redeemed for free bets and discounts for shopping, hotel stays, dinners, and more.

Click here to use the Caesars NY promo code – ESNYXLFULL. Customers will get a first bet of up to $1,250, in addition to 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Using the Caesars NY Promo Code

You can use your free bet for any NFL matchup, such as the Ravens vs. Jets or Giants vs. Titans. Follow our guide to get started with the Caesars NY promo code.

Click here to register with ESNYXLFULL. Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. Deposit into your account. Be sure to fund your account with as much as you want to wager for your first bet, which can be up to $1,250. Make your first wager. If this bet loses, you will get a free bet of the same amount.

By using our promo code, the 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits will automatically be added to your account.

Odds Boosts After the Caesars NY Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook is the best betting app for odds boosts. There are enhanced odds for tons of sports, including the NFL. Here are just some of the boosts you can use for Sunday games.

Giants Win and Saquon Barkley rushes for over 99.5 yards – boosted to +800

Colts, Bengals, and Jets all win – boosted to +525

Justin Fields and Trey Lance Each both over 39.5 rushing yards – boosted to +325

Jonathan Taylor over 99.5 rushing yards and over 1.5 TDs – boosted to +300

There is also a 25% TD scorer parlay boost that you can apply to any wager this weekend. Go to the promotions page to opt-in for the token.

Win Tickets for the Bills or Mets

Caesars is always offering unique promotions, some of which are more than just online betting bonuses. Right now, you can opt-in to win tickets to go watch the Bills or the Mets.

After you receive one entry for opting in, you will get an extra entry for every $10 you wager on Caesars Sportsbook. The Mets are one of the best teams in MLB this season, and the Bills just had a huge opener against the Rams.

Click here to get started with Jonathan ESNYXLFULL as the Caesars NY promo code. You can make your first bet of up to $1,250, and you will get a second chance if it loses. Plus, 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits will give you a great head start for Caesars Rewards.