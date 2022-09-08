Maybe Rocco Baldelli listened to Mike Francesa about Aaron Judge?

“Why anybody would ever pitch to Judge, I have no idea,” the WFAN legend said Wednesday on his BetRivers podcast. “I wouldn’t throw him anything to hit at any time, no less three or four times a game. The other Yankee [hitters have been awful] … nobody hits except Judge.”

Well, the Twins manager seems to be thinking the same thing. Judge hit his 55th home run of the season in the first game of the Yankees’ doubleheader sweep on Wednesday in the Bronx. But Baldelli also intentionally walked him three times over the two games in the later innings. And the Yankees’ mostly-anemic lineup didn’t score a run each time.

Judge has now been intentionally walked 14 times this season, tied with Mets first baseman Pete Alonso for the most in the majors. And that number figures to keep rising given the Bombers’ current state.

Andrew Benintendi, Matt Carpenter and Anthony Rizzo are all on the injured list. D.J. LeMahieu may be headed there soon. Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres aren’t hitting. And on and on. It’s not what you want, outside of Judge. And teams may finally be wise to the fact he deserves nothing more than four fingers and a gingerly 90-foot trot to first base in most cases.

