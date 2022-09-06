The start of the NFL regular season is almost here and a guaranteed bonus is available for customers who use our FanDuel NY promo code. When customers activate the promo code, you will turn a $5 bet on the Buffalo Bills and LA Rams into a guaranteed return of $150. With a small sum wager and a big bonus, this offer provides a strong way to celebrate the first game of the 2022-23 NFL campaign.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, TN, VA, WV, WY GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, GET $150

ANY GAME! BET NOW

New customers will receive $150 in free bets when they place a $5 bet on the Bills-Rams by activating the FanDuel NY promo code. You can unlock our promo code by using the links supplied on this page.

This offer provides you with a guaranteed $150 in free bets when you bet $5 on the Bills-Rams game. Better yet, this bonus is yours whether or not your bet wins. With lots of ways to use this $5 bet, plus an additional payout if your bet cashes, there’s only upside attached to this offer. If you’re going to bet on the Bills and Rams, this offer is too good to ignore.

Click here to bet $5 on Bills-Rams and get $150 in free bets when you activate the FanDuel NY promo code.

FanDuel NY Promo Code Turns $5 Into $150 Bonus

The FanDuel NY promo code offer is a sharp way to get in on Thursday night’s game. With this offer, your first bet comes with a guaranteed bonus. For example, you can bet $5 on either the Bills or Rams to win.

If your bet wins, you will receive the bonus plus any additional winnings. If your bet loses, you will still receive the bonus. With $150 in free bets for simply making your first bet on Bills-Rams, this is a win-win outcome. Free bets can be used on additional wagers on this game, or used on other Week 1 NFL games.

How to Use the FanDuel NY Promo Code

New customers located in eligible states, such as New York and New Jersey, can access this promo code offer. To use the FanDuel NY promo code, all you need to do is activate it when you begin the sign-up process via the links on this page. Just follow the steps below to get started:

Click here to activate the FanDuel NY promo code.

to activate the FanDuel NY promo code. Create an account and make your first deposit of at least $10.

Place a $5 bet on Bills-Rams.

Placing your first real money bet of $5 on the Bills-Rams game will secure your $150 bonus. This bonus is paid as free bets. Free bets can be used as a lump sum or in different sums to make a bunch of bets. You can download the FanDuel app to get easy access to additional promo offers.

Other Promo Offers

After you’ve placed your first bet of $5 on Thursday night’s game, there are additional ways to get in on this game. One of these is in the form of another promo offer. This is a No Sweat Bet, which allows you to place a bet and get a full refund if your bet loses.

For example, you can double-down on either the Bills or Rams to win with your No Sweat Bet. If your bet loses, you will get the amount wagered back in free bets. The amount you will be refunded will be shown when you opt-into the promo.

Click here to access the bet $5, get $150 offer for the Bills-Rams when you activate the FanDuel NY promo code.