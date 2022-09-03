Kansas has finally legalized mobile sports betting, paving the way for a DraftKings Kansas promo code and an epic bonus for new customers.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

FOOTBALL BONUS! BET NOW

Sunflower State players can use our DraftKings Kansas promo code this weekend for an instant $200 bonus. Just place $5+ on any betting market with your first wager.

Thursday’s mobile sports betting launch was a hit, thanks to DraftKings’ welcome offer. On the opening week of college football and the eve of the NFL season, DraftKings Sportsbook created a promo for every new player to bet on the hard-hitting action with a substantial bonus.

Activate our DraftKings Kansas promo code here and flip $5 into an immediate $200 in site credit.

DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Locks in $200 Bonus

Suppose you place $5 on the Chiefs to beat the Cardinals next Sunday. Now imagine that even if KC loses the game, you’ll end up with $200 in free bets good for any sport on DraftKings. That’s this welcome offer in a nutshell.

Once you use the links on this page to register and make your first deposit, place at least $5 on any available betting market. After the wager goes through, DraftKings will issue out $200 in free bets.

That means new Kansas customers can secure a $200 bonus for college and NFL football on top of any potential winnings from their initial wager. Talk about an excellent head start.

Double Your Money with Kansas State-South Dakota

Whether you’re about to register an account or already a few days in, all Kansas bettors have a special promotion for Saturday’s Kansas State season opener.

From now until the Wildcats kick off against South Dakota, new and existing Kansas customers will double their money if KSU scores one point. Find the promotion under “DK Specials” and opt in. After that, you can place a wager up to $50 on a special “Kansas State Point Total Over 0.5” bet.

As long as the Wildcats, who are currently 25-points on DraftKings, score at least one point, you’ll secure another $50 in profit to add to your growing bankroll.

DraftKings also has a host of odds boosts and promotions for other sports beyond college football, including the NFL and MLB.

DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Instructions

With so many new bettors venturing to DraftKings, the sportsbook made its registration process as simple as can be. You don’t even need to punch in a long promo code to activate this exciting offer.

Here’s how to land a $200 bonus just before the sports calendar shifts into a new gear:

Click here to get started. This activates the DraftKings Kansas promo code automatically.

to get started. This activates the DraftKings Kansas promo code automatically. Complete registration by filling out any required fields.

Deposit at least $5 into your sportsbook account.

Make a $5+ wager on any sport and earn $200 in free bets.

While this is a Kansas promotion, new customers in other DraftKings-eligible states like New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania can also earn the $200 bonus. The only difference is that non-Kansas players must use their $5 wager on either college football or NFL.

Click here to lock in our DraftKings Kansas promo code, and you’ll earn $200 in free bets from a $5 wager.