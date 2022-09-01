Today is the long-awaited launch day, and the very first DraftKings Kansas bonus will open up the experience with $200 in instant free bets.

This DraftKings Kansas bonus will be yours after you make a $5 qualifying wager on any game. To be clear, the bonus will be released right away, and you can use it to make bets immediately.

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission set their sights on a launch in time for football season. They are on target, because the rollout is coinciding with the first day of college football Week 1.

There is a strong slate to kick things off, including a prime time game on ESPN between West Virginia and #17 Pittsburgh. There will be a number of games Friday, while Saturday will be a huge day with dozens of intriguing matchups. Bet on any one of these games and you will get your $200 reward instantly.

DraftKings Kansas Bonus Details

These are the things you need to know about this offer. First and foremost, the bonus is a sure thing that is not dependent on the outcome of the bet. However, if you win the wager, you will receive the payout after the game is in the books. If you stick to the $5 minimum that is required to comply with the terms, you are guaranteed a $195 profit.

At the same time, you can take a different approach if you want more action. For example, let’s say that you make a $100 bet on a side that stands out to you. This is a qualifying bet that would generate the release of your $200 bonus. As you are following the game, you know that you will be $100 ahead even if you lose.

Additional DraftKings Kansas Bonus Opportunities

There are two other promos on the table right now that will provide guaranteed payouts. One of them applies to the West Virginia-Pitt game that will be played tonight.

After you opt in, you bet up to $50 on the special promotional “Over 0.5” total points proposition. Obviously, there will be points scored in every college football game, so you will definitely win the bet.

Under this promotion, your winnings on a $50 maximum bet will be doubled. An identical deal is being offered on Saturday’s South Dakota at Kansas State game.

Complete this process to get your $200 bonus:

Above all, click one of the links on this page. As a result, you will be opted in and eligible when you reach the landing page.

Then, follow the instructions to set up your account. You enter your basic personal information, and your location is verified to comply with gaming regulations.

Thirdly, make a deposit so you can place your qualifying wager. You can use PayPal, credit and debit cards, online banking, and a number of other widely used methods.

After that, download the app so you have a mobile sportsbook in your pocket at all times. In addition to the freedom, you will be able to take advantage of in-app only bonus offers.

Lastly, place a minimum $5 qualifying bet, and your bonus will be released.

