The phrase “playoff preview” is tossed around often when referring to highly-anticipated regular season matchups in sports. But sometimes it actually means something. This is one of those times.

The Mets’ three-game homestead against the Dodgers, starting Tuesday at Citi Field, feels like a dry run for the NLCS as long as the Amazins hold on to the NL East. These have been the NL’s best teams since April. And now we see where both stand after their four-game set months ago.

The Mets battled at Dodger Stadium, fighting back to split a four-game series after looking lost at the plate in the first two contests. They earned the split when Adonis Medina picked up his first career save in extra innings, perhaps the most unlikely pitching performance of this Mets season. But as good as the Mets have been in 2022, though, the Dodgers have been even better.

They sit an incredible 50 games over .500 and continue to run through their opposition. But if these team teams do happen to meet in the postseason, all those wins and numbers get thrown out the window. The Mets have what it takes to win a seven-game series against the Dodgers, even without home field advantage.

The Mets are relentless. Down, but never out. The story of the 2022 Mets has been comebacks. Friday’s 6-4 win over the Rockies was a prime example. down 4-2 with two outs in the eighth inning, they rallied and pulled a needed victory out of nowhere.

On the other hand, the Dodgers are the flashy team. They have the stars, play in the backyard of Hollywood. They’ve been dominant for years now. But this Mets team is the type of squad that can beat a Dodgers team that seems to have it all.

More on ESNY:

• Giants won’t cut Kenny Golladay. But they probably want to

• Yankees-Athletics takeaways: 2 steps forward, then bats fall flat

• 3 thoughts as Giants, Jets starters finish out their 2022 preseason

• 4 EuroBasket 2022 thoughts: Evan Fournier plays through rumors

• Here’s a wild New York sports talk radio what-if to consider

Follow ESNY on Twitter @EliteSportsNY