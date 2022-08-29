The anticipated arrival of online sports betting in Kansas is almost here as the launch will come this Thursday. With the countdown to launch nearing the final stretch, prospective bettors should turn their attention to the DraftKings Kansas prelaunch offer. This early incentive provides an instant bonus for bettors to use once betting goes live state-wide.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK PRE-REGISTRATION! REGISTER NOW! NEW PLAYER BONUS $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!

PRE-REGISTRATION REGISTER NOW

Pre-register for an account with DraftKings Kansas to get a $100 bonus and a chance to win a $100K Free Bet.

DraftKings Kansas provides not one, but two bonuses for customers who pre-register an account. If you want to get both, it need to be noted that they won’t be available when the pre-registration period closes. To avoid missing out, you can pre-register today.

Click here to grab $100 bonus and a chance to win a $100K Free Bet when you pre-register with DraftKings Kansas.

DraftKings Kansas Pre-Registration Overview

This pre-registration offer is an easy way to begin betting in the green. With this offer, you will get the $100 bonus instantly when the site launches. This bonus does not require a deposit. You will also gain a free entry for the Kansas $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes. Just like the $100 bonus, this comes at no cost.

Customers will be glad they pre-registered. When it comes time for launch, you will have $100 in bonus money to use. There’s also the possibility you could be the lucky winner of the free bet sweepstakes. Whoever wins the grand prize will have a $100,00 Free Bet in addition to the $100 bonus.

Best of all, the launch comes at an ideal time. Not only does it arrive in time for a Labor Day Weekend headlined by Week 1 games, but it’s also here ahead of the upcoming NFL regular season.

How to Get Started with DraftKings Kansas

Pre-registration only takes a few minutes to complete. Just follow the instructions below:

Click here to begin the pre-registration process.

to begin the pre-registration process. Provide some basic personal information to pre-register your account.

Download the DraftKings app.

Once you’ve completed these steps, you’re all set. You will receive the $100 bonus, which will be paid in four $25 free bets, instantly upon the site launching.

Bet on CFB, NFL and More

Bettors will want to circle September 1st on their calendar.

It has been confirmed that this will be the day when Kansas becomes the newest member to join the growing list of states with online sports betting. This means Kansas sports bettors will be able to wager on Week 1 of the CFB and NFL season.

Week 1 of the College Football season is headlined by clash between #5 Notre Dame and #2 Ohio State. Both schools reached the College Football Playoff last season. They also enter this season having bettered their pre-season ranking from a year ago. The second biggest draw will be #11 Oregon and #3 Georgia. No team won more games than Georgia last season. Oregon, meanwhile, beat their first ranked opponent last season. The win came over #3 Ohio State.

Week 1 of the NFL season begins the following week. The Buffalo Bills and the defending Super Bowl Champions Los Angeles Rams kick-off the regular season on Thursday Night Football. Kansas City Chiefs fans can bet on Patrick Mahomes and company when open the season on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs enter the season with +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl.

Get a $100 bonus and a chance to win a $100K Free Bet when you pre-register for an account with DraftKings Kansas.