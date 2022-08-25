MLB has released the 2023 master master schedule and the new era brings some exciting matchups, especially for the Yankees.

Next season will be the first year all MLB teams play each other. In with the universal DH, out with heavy divisional play. For example, the Yankees don’t play the Red Sox until June. In fact, they visit Dodger Stadium before they meet their heralded rivals.

The Yankees have some great matchups ahead, both in the Bronx and on the road. Let’s take a look at some of them.

San Francisco Giants, Mar. 30-April 2: Opening Day brings San Francisco across the coast for a visit to the team’s old stomping grounds. The Giants haven’t visited the Bronx since July 2016 and they always bring memories of the old New York rivalry with them. After all, the Polo Grounds were just across the Harlem River from Yankee Stadium not too long ago.

Yet, there could be some added drama here depending on the offseason. Star Yankee and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge is set to hit free agency and is from California. Some see San Francisco as a potential free agency destination. If Judge were to sign with the Giants, the boos in the Bronx would be a special kind of deafening on Opening Day.

San Diego Padres, May 26-28: This one is worth it for the star power alone. Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr. fresh off suspension all in Yankee Stadium at once. San Diego is fun to watch regardless of fandom, so expect sellout crowds on the holiday weekend.

Boston Red Sox, June 9-11: It’s not just that the Yankees don’t see the Sawx until June next year. It’s when they play. Early summer in New York City is a special time, particularly for baseball. School’s almost out, the Yankees are coming into their own. Everyone’s in a generally good mood.

What better way to burn that energy off than a weekend at Yankee Stadium with a soon-to-be rebuilding Red Sox squad?

St. Louis Cardinals, June 30-July 2: The Yankees go back to Busch Stadium almost a year to the day after the Cardinals swept them there. This is a chance to avenge those three losses. There’s also the possibility of Harrison Bader hitting against Jordan Montgomery, not long after being traded for each other.

Colorado Rockies, July 14-16: Giancarlo Stanton. Coors Field. Enough said.

Miami Marlins, Aug. 11-13: The Yankees and Marlins have an interesting history together. The Marlins beat New York in the 2003 World Series. Derek Jeter was once a part-owner of the team. Former Yankee captain Don Mattingly manages them.

Jeter sold his stake in the team before the season, and Mattingly’s contract is up after this year, so the Yankee effect won’t be as big in 2023. Even so, the broadcast will still talk about it and fans can hopefully enjoy an obscure slice of baseball history.

