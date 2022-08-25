With a packed sports schedule this weekend, bettors can use a DraftKings NY promo code to get an instant $200. We will get to watch the first college football games, last NFL preseason matchups, key MLB games, and the Tour Championship.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

FOOTBALL BONUS! BET NOW

Unlock the DraftKings NY promo code via the links on this page to get an instant $200 bonus after wagering just $5 on any football game this weekend. The bonus is received if the bet wins or loses.

We have finally arrived at Week 0 of the college football season, and Northwestern will take on Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland, to start the year. The Yankees and Mets will also be in action this weekend, and there are several other opportunities to use bonuses on DraftKings after the sign-up offer.

Click here to register with the DraftKings NY promo code. Make a $5 bet on any college football game to get $200 in free bets.

DraftKings NY Promo Code for Football this Weekend

Nebraska is a 13-point favorite against Northwestern this weekend. Week 0 also includes games with Florida State, Wyoming, Illinois, North Carolina, and Hawaii. This is just a small taste of what is to come. The first Top 25 teams will be in action next Thursday.

DraftKings also has odds for the last NFL preseason games. On September 8th, the season will begin in Los Angeles as the Rams take on the Bills.

Before the NCAAF and NFL seasons begin, you can place your future wagers on DraftKings. For college football, you can bet on each conference championship or who you think will make it to the playoff. There are also odds for the Super Bowl winner, division winners, and MVP. You can make wagers on the over/under for the Giants and Jets to predict how may games they will win this season.

Activating the DraftKings NY Promo Code

As a customer of DraftKings, you can bet on tons of sports, use the social platform, and earn points for Dynasty Rewards. Here are the steps you can take to secure the DraftKings NY promo code:

Click here to sign up for DraftKings. A bonus code is not needed when you use our links. Download the DraftKings app. Deposit at least $5. Make a $5 bet on any football game. Bettors will get $200 in free bets regardless of the outcome.

Yankees & Mets Games this Weekend

Both New York teams had the day off on Wednesday after their series against one another. The Yankees got payback by sweeping the series and are now on a three-game win streak, which is momentum they haven’t had in a long time. They will begin a series against the A’s on Thursday. The Mets will be starting a series with the Rockies.

This is an opportunity for the Mets and Yankees to pick up some wins. The Mets still need to hold off the Braves in order to win the NL East. The Yankees have a comfortable division lead, but they can’t enter the postseason in their latest form if they hope to win the World Series.

Click here to get started with the DraftKings NY promo code. Make a $5 bet on any football game this weekend for $200 in free bets.