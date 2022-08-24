Sports betting will be expanding soon, and the DraftKings Kansas promo will get the ball rolling in the right direction. It will provide a guaranteed $100 bonus to players that pre-register prior to the launch.

This DraftKings Kansas promo will deliver $100 in betting credit with no strings attached. Simply register your account in advance, and the money is yours. This special will be paired up with the app’s Week 1 NFL and college football offer.

We finally have a firm trajectory for the Kansas sports betting rollout. All along, officials have targeted a launch prior to football season, and they will accomplish the goal.

There will be a soft launch that includes baseball, college football, and NFL betting on September 1. A week later, the full rollout will take place, and players will be able to bet on all sporting events. As soon as sports betting goes live, you can use the bonus credit to make your first wagers.

DraftKings Kansas Bonus Details

Remember, there is no monetary commitment required. You will be getting the $100 payout in free bets as soon as you complete the pre-registration process. This is a perfect opportunity for players that have never placed a sports bet before. When you are using the free bets, you can get a feel for the platform without risking your own money.

Secondly, there is another component to the introductory offer. After you pre-register, the $100 is a done deal as we have stated. In addition, you will receive the bet $5, get $200 NFL and college football Week 1 offer. You can use the credit to make wagers on any listed sporting event. All markets are included as well, so you have a lot of options.

Accept the DraftKings Kansas Pre-Registration Offer

Simply check these three boxes and you will be ready to make your first bets on rollout day:

1.) First, click one of the links on this page. When you reach the landing page, you will be eligible for the promotion.

2.) Next, provide your name, address, email address, and other basic information to pre-register.

3.) Thirdly, get out your phone and download the mobile app if you have not already done so. This will give you the freedom to make bets from anywhere in the state after the launch.

When you have completed these three steps, you will be poised to make your first free bets on September 1.

Season-Long NFL Pick ‘Em Pool

After you have made your initial wagers, you will be eligible for the existing user promotions. One of them is the NFL free to play pool that is taking center stage right now. Each week, you make selections against the point spread. The entrants with the best records take home weekly prizes.

In addition, there are season-long rewards with a top prize that can potentially reach $250,000. This is a current promotion, and as time goes on, you will receive many different limited time bonus offers.

