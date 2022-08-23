The Yankees took the first game against the Mets, and bettors in New York can use Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ESNYXLFULL for the second game tonight.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

1K REWARD + 1K TIER CREDITS BET NOW

The late Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code will give you a first bet of up to $1,250 on the app. In addition, you will get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits that offer perks on hotel, gaming, and entertainment experiences.

Your first bet on Caesars will be insured up to $1,250. If you lose your first wager, Caesars will refund your account in site credits.

Click here to use our Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ESNYXLFULL. This will result in the full welcome bonus of a first bet up to $1,250, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code for Mets vs. Yankees

The Yankees won on Monday night against the Mets, resulting in their first back-to-back wins this month. They have been struggling and need to turn it around before the start of the postseason. The Mets are still fighting off the Braves for the top spot in the NL East.

Caesars Sportsbook has the Yankees as slight favorites on Tuesday night at -130. They have Frankie Montas on the mound going up against Taijuan Walker of the Mets.

In addition to the welcome bonus, there is an odds boost on Caesars that includes Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso. Alonso and Judge to both record over 2.5 total bases has been boosted to +550.

Judge has blasted 47 home runs this season, including one last night against the Mets. Even though Alonso only has 30 home runs, he has 102 RBIs, which is just one short of Judge.

Using ESNYXLFULL as the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code

Follow our guide to claim the welcome bonus on Caesars Sportsbook.

Click here to use ESNYXLFULL as the promo code. Complete the registration process to create an account. Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. Deposit money into your account. Make your first wager.

The first wager you make on Caesars Sportsbook will have insurance protection. If you lose, Caesars will refund your account with an equal free bet. Customers will also gain 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Rewards Points.

Points & Credits for Caesars Rewards

Caesars Rewards is one of the best loyalty programs we have seen for an online sportsbook. If you already have an account for visiting a casino, you can connect it to your online sportsbook account.

You will earn 1 Reward Points and 1 Tier Credit for every $5 of potential profit on sports bets placed. There are several Tiers in the program, including Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Diamond Plus, and Diamond Elite. The customers in higher tiers will get better benefits, like priority customer service and exclusive promos.

Rewards Credits can be redeemed for hotel stays, dinner discounts, and free play for the online sportsbook.

Click here to use our Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code – ESNYXLFULL. Bet on the Mets and Yankees with your first insured wager. If it loses, you will get an free bet of the same amount. Plus, bettors will get a head start on Caesars Rewards with 1,000 Rewards Points and 1,000 Tier Credits.