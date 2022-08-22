The latest DraftKings promo code will bring New York players (or anyone in any of the states where the app is live) a chance to lock down a $200 instant bonus that can be played on Mets-Yankees simply by making a football bet.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

FOOTBALL BONUS! BET NOW

A $5 football bet turns around a $200 bonus that works with any DraftKings sports market, making this a perfect promo for a busy schedule Lock in the necessary DraftKings promo code via any link on this page to activate this incentive.

With this well-structured promotion, your initial $5 bet is valid on any part of college football or the NFL. As soon as you lock in that wager, DraftKings sends you your $200 bonus. You can use that bonus immediately and receive it regardless of how your $5 bet turns out. The $200 in bonuses works with any sport, including all of this week’s MLB and soccer action.

To automatically engage the DraftKings promo code needed for this can’t-miss Bet $5, Get $200 bonus, click here.

Lock in DraftKings Promo Code and Immediately Collect $200 in Bonuses

This promotion was certainly well-crafted by DraftKings Sportsbook. After all, you will commit just $5 to your new account, but will receive $200 in bonuses instantly. Clicking any link on this page automatically locks in the DraftKings promo code you need to activate this bonus, too. Once registered through one of those links, any $5 wager on either the NFL or college football gets you $200.

DK Sportsbook sends you the $200 as soon as you lock in your $5 football bet. As such, the result of that $5 wager has zero bearing on whether you collect $200. Your $200 bonus hits your account immediately and automatically. It will arrive in the form of eight $25 free bets (totaling $200).

Those eight $25 free wagers work on any sport DraftKings offers, meaning any of this week’s baseball and soccer action is in-play. Additionally, any money you earn with those plays turns into cash. In other words, you can withdraw any or all of it if you wish. And, as an added bonus, if your initial $5 football bet cashes, that money becomes cash in your account, as well.

Follow This Guide to Engage DraftKings Promo Code and Earn $200 Bonus

There is one more thing to consider when shopping for the best sportsbook sign-up bonuses. That is, how straightforward are the sign-up and bonus acquisition processes? In this instance, DraftKings Sportsbook simplified both processes, further enhancing this already user-friendly promotion. You can register a new DK Sportsbook account and get $200 into your new account in minutes with these simple steps:

Firstly, click here to bypass any necessary DraftKings promo code and begin the sign-up process.

to bypass any necessary DraftKings promo code and begin the sign-up process. Secondly, register for an original DraftKings Sportsbook account, inputting all required data.

Thirdly, make a $5 deposit or greater into your new account via any secure method offered.

After that, if you still need to, download the DraftKings Sportsbook app for your device.

Finally, place any $5 bet on the NFL or college football. That bet signals DK Sportsbook to release your eight $25 free bets, for a total of $200.

The DraftKings promo code this page’s links installs paves the way for this unmatched offer. Residents of NJ, NY, PA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MI, TN, VA, WV, CT, and WY are eligible.

This Week Promises MLB and Soccer Action Perfect for Use with $200 Bonus

After placing the $5 football bet of your choice, you’ll have eight $25 free bets to distribute as you wish. By automatically locking in your DraftKings promo code through this page’s links, you will have the ability to place those eight bets however you wish. There are no restrictions at all in terms of wager type or sporting market.

Therefore, you have the freedom to bet any of this week’s action, including any MLB or soccer action. There are numerous great baseball matchups on-tap, as teams compete for postseason spots and division titles. Soccer has a wealth of league matches, as well as several important continental club tournament qualifiers upcoming. We put together some of the key contests over the next few days in both sports below that your automatically engaged DraftKings promo code gives you access to for your free bets:

Monday:

MLB: NYM @ NYY, StL @ CHC, Mil @ LAD.

English Premier League: Liverpool @ Manchester United.

Italian Serie A: Juventus @ Sampdoria.

Spanish La Liga : Getafe @ Girona.

Tuesday:

MLB: NYM @ NYY, Tor @ Bos, Min @ Hou, Cle @ SD, Mil @ LAD.

Champions League: Dynamo Kiev @ Benfica, Maccabi Haifa @ Red Star Belgrade.

Europa Conference League: Djurgarden @ APOEL.

Wednesday:

MLB: Cle @ SD, CWS @ Bal, Tor @ Bos, Min @ Hou, Mil @ LAD.

Champions League: Bodo/Glimt @ Dinamo Zagreb, Rangers.

PSV, FC Copenhagen @ Trabzonspor.

To automatically engage the DraftKings promo code needed for this can’t-miss Bet $5, Get $200 bonus, click here.