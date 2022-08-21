Players that like to stay a step ahead can use the FanDuel Kansas promo to secure a guaranteed $100 bonus.

This FanDuel Kansas promo will provide a $100 reward just for signing up. As soon as legal sports betting in Kansas goes live, the funds can be used place real money bets.

Football is the most popular sport to bet on by far, so this is a great time for a sports betting launch. In addition to the NFL, the new sportsbook will offer wagering on dozens of college games each week. Baseball season is reaching the home stretch, so this is a great time of year for sports fans.

FanDuel Kansas Promo Summary

Let’s look at this offer. First, it is important to understand the fact that this is free money, plain and simple. There are sportsbook bonus offers that that require a deposit, and the reward may be tied to a particular outcome. In this case, there is no monetary commitment required. You will get the $100 reward after you pre-register, so this is a flat-out gift.

Secondly, there is the timing factor. The $100 will be yours as soon as you comply with the terms. However, you will not be able to use it until legal sports betting is formally launched. When you win a bet that has been made with your bonus credit, you get an actual cash payout.

FanDuel Kansas Promo Offer Acceptance Steps

Complete these three quick and easy steps and you will receive your $100 pre-registration bonus:

Above all, make sure that you click here or on one of our promo activation links. As a result, you will trigger the pre-registration code, and you will be eligible for the reward.

After that, you will arrive on the corresponding landing page. At that point, you simply provide your basic personal information to pre-register.

Lastly, grab your phone and download the app. This will give you the ability to place wagers from anywhere in Kansas after the rollout. In fact, you can use the app when you are in any state with legal sports betting.

All of this will take just a couple of minutes. At that point, you will be ready to hit the ground running as soon as sports betting goes live. The bonus can be used to place wagers on any sporting event after the rollout, and all markets are included. As time goes on, your account will continue to yield dividends on multiple levels.

Ongoing User Benefits

The pre-registration bonus is the first in a series of promotional opportunities that will come your way. There have been generous bonuses that are triggered by an initial wager in other states. In addition, you will receive ongoing promo offers for established users after you place your first bet.

For example, there are risk-free same game parlays that are very well received. You can take a chance at a high paying multi-leg parlay, and you get a refund if you lose. There are also odds boosts, free bet offers, bonus betting bucks, and other special offers.

