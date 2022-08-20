When UFC 278 hits the octagon on Saturday night, bettors who apply the latest DraftKings NY promo will be a small $5 wager away from scoring a significant $200 bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

UFC 278! BET NOW

Our DraftKings NY promo lets new users participate in a Bet $5, Get $200 offer. Just make a $5 UFC wager after registering through this page and DK will send you an instant $200 bonus good for any sport.

All eyes are on Salt Lake City for UFC 278. The headline fight pits Kamaru Usman against Leon Edwards with the Welterweight Championship on the line. It’s the second meeting between Usman and Edwards after the former won via unanimous decision back in 2015. Twelve other fights are on the card, including a Bantamweight brawl between Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili.

Bet $5 on any UFC 278 fight and earn $200 in free bets by registering through our DraftKings NY promo here.

Turn $5 Into $200 with DraftKings NY Promo

With many NY sportsbooks offering a risk-free first bet, DraftKings is enticing new customers a bit differently. Ahead of UFC 278, DK is giving every new customer who makes a $5 wager on the fights an immediate $200 bonus.

In fact, DraftKings is applying the promo to NFL and college football wagers, too. So after registering through our links, place any $5 wager on NFL, college football, or UFC. As soon as the bet is placed, you’ll receive $200 in free bets.

That’s right, there’s no waiting for your initial wager to cash in for you to receive a bonus. Once it’s placed, DraftKings Sportsbook will issue out a cool $200 that’s good on any available betting market, including Saturday’s UFC 278 event.

While this DraftKings NY promo certainly applies to New York, new players inside other DK states like New Jersey and Pennsylvania are also eligible for this offer.

Activating the DraftKings NY Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook makes it exceptionally easy for you to receive a bonus. You don’t even have to manually enter a promo code. Just follow these simple steps to earn $200 in free bets right away:

Click here to apply our DraftKings NY promo.

to apply our DraftKings NY promo. Enter the necessary sign-up information.

Make a $5+ deposit using any of the accepted banking methods.

Place $5+ on UFC, NFL, or college football.

Receive $200 in free bets.

Once your $5 wager has been placed, you’ll receive eight $25 free bets good for any sport. We also recommend downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app so you can place a bet anywhere within state lines.

New customers inside NY, NJ, PA, or another DraftKings-approved state can claim this offer.

Free Bet Possibilities for UFC 278

With the sports calendar about to heat up, getting started with $200 in free bets is as good as it gets. A perfect place to apply some of your DraftKings NY promo bonus is Saturday night’s UFC 278 event.

Kamaru Usman enters his title fight as a sizable -340 favorite. Interestingly, other sportsbooks have placed him as high as -400, so DraftKings presents the most moneyline value around.

Should you prefer a bet on the method of victory instead, DK has Usman at -120 to win by decision and +240 to defeat Leon Edwards via KO/TKO/DQ.

You can place a $25 free bet on any of the 13 UFC 278 fights including the big rematch between Usman and Edwards. Additionally, DraftKings offers Same-Game Parlays on the fights, so you can combine multiple legs from the same bout and score a major payday if it hits.

Click here to accept our DraftKings NY promo and turn a $5 UFC wager into a guaranteed $200 bonus.