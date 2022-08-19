The new FanDuel Kansas promo code unlocks a $100 pre-registration bonus to anyone who gets into the fold ahead of the planned Sept. 1 launch date. By pre-registering now, you will have a sizable bonus to enjoy when the site officially launches. It needs to be reiterated that your window of opportunity is limited to the period of leading up to online sports betting making its debut in the Sunflower State.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK KANSAS PRE-REGISTRATION PRE-REG! PRE-REGISTRAITON $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!

EARLY SIGN UP BONUS! GET IT NOW!

New players can get a $100 pre-registration bonus when they use the FanDuel Kansas promo code ahead of the Sept. go-live date.

This offer is ideal for new players for a few reason. Above all else, pre-registering gets you the bonus. This means once you’ve finished that process, you will have $100 in free bets to place when they hit your account. Another way to look at this is that the only cost is the few minutes you spend to pre-register.

Click here to grab the $100 pre-registration bonus when you use the FanDuel Kansas promo code.

FanDuel Kansas Promo Code

With this promo code offer, new players have a risk-free way to begin betting. The $100 bonus can be used on any of the sports made eligible for wagering. There’s also lots of different types of betting markets to choose from as FanDuel offers a wide range of ways to bet.

Furthermore, you can use them on the go by downloading the app. If you like incentivized offers that have no cost out of pocket, then this is a great fit.

How to Use the FanDuel Kansas Promo Code

New customers located in Kansas can get you this offer by following a few simple instructions. The process is quick and the steps are easy.

Here is what you need to do:

Click here to activate the FanDuel Kansas promo code.

to activate the FanDuel Kansas promo code. Pre-register for an account by providing some basic information.

Enjoy your $100 bonus when FanDuel Kansas launches.

Once you’ve completed these steps, there’s a lot to look forward to. This goes beyond having $100 in free bets. When your account is up and running, there will be an abundance of options for players to explore when it comes time to bet.

Ways to Bet

FanDuel has a wide variety of bet types. Traditional types you may have heard of before include spread, moneyline, total, props and parlays. There’s also the ability to customize in tons of different ways. Players will be able to combine selections, ranging from game outcomes to unique player props, to create the bet they want to make.

The sports that are expected to be available first are NFL, CFB and MLB. Fans will have an enormous pool of bet types to choose from. This goes beyond simply betting on games.

Futures allow you to bet on season long outcomes. For those who are interested in the NFL, there’s an abundance of options. If you can think of it, you can most likely find odds on it. Passing, rushing, receiving and defensive props are just a few of the extensive collection.

Click here to get a $100 pre-registration bonus when they use the FanDuel Kansas promo code. With countdown to launch drawing closer and closer, take advantage of this offer now.