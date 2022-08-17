Mets great and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez took his shots at the Phillies eight days ago Wednesday. Surely they have gotten over it in Philadelphia by now, right?

Right?

NBC Sports Philadelphia has added a "Keith Hernandez approved" graphic when the Phillies make an impressive defensive play. pic.twitter.com/q0o7kCvChV — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) August 17, 2022

That would be a no.

A refresher if you have been holed away in a cave or something:

[Hernandez] caused an uproar in Philadelphia after claiming he has requested the network exclude games involving the Phillies from his work schedule.

“I’ve expressed to the front office — not the Mets front office, our front office at SNY — that I hate doing Phillies games,” Hernandez told an amused Gary Cohen during [the Aug. 8] Mets-Reds game at Citi Field. “So I guess they gave me the series off.

“They never seem to disappoint. Over the years — and they’re hot right now, so I’d like to see them — but as far as fundamentally, defensively, the Phillies have always been just not up to it.”

(…)

Hernandez later qualified he likes the city itself, but not watching its team and its poor “fundies.”

Hernandez missed last weekend’s Mets-Phillies series at Citi Field because of the Cardinals’ 1982 World Series 40th anniversary celebration. And he won’t be at this weekend’s four-game set at Citizens Bank Park because he has the series off. Which is probably for the best. Because who knows what would happen if he was at the ballpark. Those people assaulted Santa Claus, after all.

