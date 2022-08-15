Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar handing lottery tickets to Buck Showalter today is officially the biggest mystery of the Mets season thus far. 🧐😂 (🎥: @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/uhuLyLCme6 — Boardroom (@boardroom) August 15, 2022

If you need a weird and mysterious Mets story, well … jackpot.

The Mets were up 6-0 on the Phillies in the top of the ninth inning on Sunday, with the bases loaded and Philadelphia down to its final out. That’s when Mets manager Buck Showalter came out to the mound to A: swap out Joely Rodriguez for Adam Ottavino, and B: snag some lottery tickets, apparently.

Star first baseman Pete Alonso appears to hand Showalter some scratch-off tickets, which prompted a priceless reaction from the veteran skipper.

The video claims third baseman Eduardo Escobar additionally handed Showalter lotto tickets, but the frame-by-frame isn’t as clear and distinct.

It remains unknown if these were actual lotto tickets, and what even would be the motive behind gifting lotto tickets to Showalter mid-game?

We know plenty about this Mets team. Its strengths and its weaknesses. We understand how dominant the rotation can be and how opportunistic the lineup is. More importantly, we know the potential this team can reach: great success deep into October that leads to a World Series title.

This, however, is a total enigma. And we must find out more. Maybe we’ll garner more information following Monday night’s road game against the Atlanta Braves. Or, maybe we won’t, and the mystery will live on.

At least it’s not some “home run horse” or imaginary hitting coach this time. Just some scratchers.

MORE ON ESNY:

