The NFL season is closing in, and FanDuel Kansas is offering a bonus to customers who pre-register for an account. Kansas online sports betting is expected to launch within the next few weeks, just in time for NFL fans.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK KANSAS PRE-REGISTRATION PRE-REG! PRE-REGISTRAITON $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!

EARLY SIGN UP BONUS! GET IT NOW!

Activate this FanDuel Kansas promo code to gain $100 in free bets. These free bets will be ready to use as soon as FanDuel launches in the Sunflower State.

Since FanDuel will be available in Kansas shortly, this promotion will not last long. Customers who use this promo code to pre-register will also be able to use another welcome bonus, such as the no sweat first bet of up to $1,000.

Click here to pre-register with the FanDuel Kansas promo code for $100 in bonus money.

How to Pre-Register on FanDuel Kansas

You can’t use the app just yet, but you can get your account ready. Doing so will result in the $100 bonus. Follow these steps to pre-register.

Click here to activate the FanDuel Kansas promo code. Enter your information to create an account. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

After taking these steps, you will automatically get $100 in free bets to use when FanDuel launches in Kansas. You will have the option to use the free bets on any game or sport.

NFL Betting on FanDuel Kansas

FanDuel partnered with the Kansas Star Casino for a license in the state. The Kansas Racing & Gaming Commission, along with the Kansas Lottery, are working on setting regulations so sports betting apps can launch as soon as possible. There is no official start date, but the goal is to have FanDuel available for the start of the NFL season.

There will be other sportsbooks in Kansas, but it will be hard to find another app with as many options for NFL betting than FanDuel. It has been the top option for many other states. Not only can you make pre-game wagers, FanDuel has many in-game odds for live betting.

When the app goes live, it will be a great time to make your future bets for the NFL season. Right now, the Bills are the favorite to win the Super Bowl, followed by the Buccaneers. The third-best odds belong to the Chiefs (+1000), who have many fans in Kansas. They will start out the season against the Cardinals.

More Sports on FanDuel, including Collegiate Events

There are many more sports to bet on FanDuel, such as golf, hockey, rugby, soccer, motorsports, and tennis. But nothing may be as big as college basketball in Kansas.

Using this sportsbook app, customers will be able to bet on the Kansas Jayhawks, Wichita State Shockers, and Kansas State Wildcats. FanDuel Sportsbook will have a wide range of contests and bonuses for March Madness. The Jayhawks are coming off of a National Championship, but there is no time to rebuild for a Bill Self coached team.

Plus, Kansas sportsbooks will launch just in time for the MLB postseason. Right now, the Dodgers, Astros, Yankees, and Mets have the best odds to win it all.

Click here to pre-register with our FanDuel Kansas promo code.