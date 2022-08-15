With the help of our DraftKings promo code, a $5 bet can turn into a $200 bonus, good for the full slate of MLB action in the days ahead.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

FOOTBALL BONUS! BET NOW

The latest DraftKings promo code allows new users to bet $5 and receive a $200 instant bonus, win or lose.

This week opens up with 14 games on the Major League Baseball calendar. Once all 30 teams take the field, bettors will have ample opportunities to use their $200 bonus on moneylines, run totals, props, and more.

Click here to secure this DraftKings promo code and turn $5 into $200 instantly.

Bet $5, Win $200 With Latest DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings is allowing new users to bet on baseball with a guaranteed $200 bonus. After you register and make an initial deposit, bet $5 on any NFL, college football, or UFC contest. After that, DraftKings will immediately place $200 in your account.

The $200 can also be used for the NFL, UFC 278, soccer, golf, and more.

You don’t need to manually input a promo code to get credit in your account today. Simply click any of the links on this page and get one step closer to a huge $200 bonus.

How to Claim Your $200 Instant Bonus

Turning $5 into $200 has never been easier. Best of all, there’s no DraftKings promo code needed. Just follow these simple steps:

here to register an account with DraftKings Sportsbook. Clickto register an account with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fill out the required information to complete the registration process.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Place a wager of $5 or more on NFL, college football, or UFC between now and 9/10/22 at 11:59:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Once your $5+ bet is made, you will receive a $200 instant bonus.

The $200 bonus will convey along with any winnings from your initial bet. It will arrive in the form of eight $25 free bets and is valid up to seven days after the bonus is applied to your account.

New DraftKings Promo Code a Home Run for MLB Action

Even though your first wager must go toward the gridiron or the octagon, the baseball diamond is a great place to use your $200 bonus.

With just under 50 games left on the regular season schedule, the pressure is officially on for baseball’s top contenders. The Mets, who have maintained a steady lead in the NL East, will head south to face the surging Atlanta Braves for a four-game series. New York is 5.5 games up on Atlanta with Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom set to start on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

In Milwaukee, the Brewers will host the Dodgers for four games at American Family Field. The Brew Crew began the week just 1.5 games back in both the NL Central and Wild Card standings. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are fresh off of a 12-game winning streak.

Another intriguing MLB contest to bet on is the series between the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays. Despite being AL East rivals, the Orioles and Blue Jays have met just six times all season. But after this week’s three-game series, the Wild Card contenders will go head-to-head ten more times from September 5 through October 5.

Use our DraftKings promo code here and wager $5 or more on NFL, college football, and UFC to collect an instant $200 bonus.