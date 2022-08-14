Sunday features a full slate of MLB games and the latest FanDuel promo code NY is here to help close out the weekend. The Yankees and Mets are playing important rubber matches against division rivals in two of the 15 games on the schedule.

New players who sign up with this FanDuel promo code in NY will be eligible for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. This offer can be applied to any MLB game, the NFL preseason, or any other event. The choice is up to the individual player. This promo will offset any potential losses on that first wager with free bets.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET BET NOW

The Yankees and Mets both have comfortable leads in the division, but these two squads are going in opposite directions. The Mets are one of the hottest teams in baseball. Meanwhile, the Yankees are scuffling after the All-Star break.

This FanDuel promo can provide New Yorkers with a big-time bonus ahead of this Sunday’s games. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer, including the process for signing up in the Empire State.

New players can place a $1,000 no-sweat first bet on any MLB or NFL preseason game this Sunday. Click here to automatically input this FanDuel promo code NY.

FanDuel Promo Code NY: $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet

What exactly is a “no-sweat first bet” at FanDuel Sportsbook? This is a unique promo that provides new users with a forgiving backstop for their very first bet.

Anyone who wins on that first bet will take home straight cash. However, anyone who loses will receive free bets equaling the amount lost on the initial wager. For example, someone who loses on a $1,000 wager will receive $1,000 in free bets.

Essentially, this FanDuel promo code NY is giving New Yorkers multiple chances to start off. It’s tough to beat that kind of insurance on a big-time bet.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code NY

While New Yorkers can sign up with this offer from a computer or mobile device, we highly recommend downloading the mobile app for the best overall experience. Here’s a full step-by-step guide to the registration process:

Click here to automatically activate this promo code.

to automatically activate this promo code. Create an account and make an initial cash deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat first bet on any game this weekend, including MLB, NFL preseason, and more.

What MLB Games to Bet on

There are 15 different games to choose from with this FanDuel promo code NY. Sunday is always the final day of the weekend series for MLB teams and the two New York squads have pivotal games. In fact, all four games in the Mets-Phillies and Yankees-Red Sox have come down to one run this weekend. The Mets will meet the Phillies in an afternoon game while the Yankees and Red Sox will be on Sunday Night Baseball.

New players can place a $1,000 no-sweat first bet on any MLB or NFL preseason game this Sunday. Click here to automatically input this FanDuel promo code NY.